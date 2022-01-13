Meridian police seek info in armed robbery

Jan. 13—The Meridian Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information after a second armed robbery occurred Wednesday.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said MPD responded to an armed robbery call at King City, 2935 Hwy 39N. at 7:30 p.m. where a black man wearing all black had entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

"He took an unknown amount and fled the scene on foot possibly toward Azalea Park Apartments," Luebbers said.

Wednesday's robbery comes less than 24 hours after police reported an armed robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 4305 8th St., at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, where two black men with handguns also demanded money from employees and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.