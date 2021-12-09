Meridian police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-20

Dec. 9—The Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on I-20 Wednesday night.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-20 eastbound near the 153 exit about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, William C. Sullivan, 58, of Petal, died at the scene.

Investigators with MPD's accident reconstruction team determined the vehicle involved is possibly a white 1996-97 Chevy Blazer, Chevy S10, GMC Jimmy, GMC Sonoma, Izusu Hombre or Oldsmobile Bravoda. Based on evidence at the scene, Luebbers said, the vehicle will have damage to the passenger side and be missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.