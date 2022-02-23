Meridian police seek suspect in stabbing

Feb. 23—Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help locating a suspect in a domestic violence incident early Wednesday.

Robin Brown is wanted for aggravated domestic violence.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to a local hospital about 5 a.m. Wednesday where a stabbing victim had been dropped off.

"The victim was stabbed multiple times in the neck and head area," she said. "The victim is currently listed as being in stable condition."

Brown and the victim were dating, Luebbers said, and police believe Brown dropped the victim off at the hospital before leaving on foot.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845 or dial 911. Residents can also call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.