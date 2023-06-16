Meridian police say two fentanyl-related deaths avoided with use of Narcan

Meridian police used Narcan to help save two people suspected of overdosing on fentanyl on Thursday, according to a news release.

The overdoses occurred about six hours apart at separate addresses, the Meridian Police Department said. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid used to treat pain, is highly addictive and can be deadly if abused.

“In both cases the subjects survived with the help of Narcan,” police said in the news release on Friday.

Narcan is the brand name of the drug naloxone, which counteracts the fatal effects of an opioid overdose.

Republican lawmakers pushed through legislation in March that restricts eligible recipients of federal grant funds for naloxone, according to previous reporting by the Idaho Statesman. Beginning in July, only first responders will receive free naloxone kits from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which oversees the grant program.

Police said in the release that three people were arrested on various drug charges after a search warrant was executed at the address where one of the overdoses took place.

“This is just another example of why our Legislature needs to take the needed action against those willing to traffic fentanyl and other harmful drugs to our state,” Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said in the release.

In April, a Caldwell police officer was hospitalized after an accidental exposure to fentanyl, according to a news release at the time. The department said the officer “cheated death” after taking possession of the drug, in both pill and powder form, during a search of a suspect. He administered naloxone to himself.

Meridian police officer who punched man 6 times violated no policy, chief says

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting at Idaho hot springs

Boise police officer has made over 3,500 DUI arrests. He was cited for driving drunk