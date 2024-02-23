Meridian school bus hit amid 'heavy fog'

Feb. 22—Two students and a Colusa man were transported to a Marysville hospital on Thursday after a Meridian School District school bus collided with another vehicle amid "heavy" morning fog, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 64-year-old William Rickett of Marysville was driving a yellow "Thomas School Bus" for the Meridian School District with 19 students onboard. An accident report stated that the rooftop "fog strobe" was activated on the bus as well as the headlights.

At about 7:30 a.m., the bus stopped at the limit line of S. Tarke Road at State Route 20, the CHP said. At about the same time, 29-year-old Favian Grageda of Colusa was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion east on State Route 20, approaching S. Tarke Road at a "stated speed" of 60 mph in what the CHP called "heavy fog."

"SR-20 is a two-lane highway with a dedicated turn lane to S. Tarke Road, with a posted speed limit of 55 mph," the report stated. "S. Tarke Road 'T's' into SR-20 from the south and is controlled by a stop sign. There are no stop signs on SR-20."

According to the CHP, Rickett did not see any vehicles or headlights approaching from either direction and proceeded to accelerate the school bus and began to turn left onto westbound State Route 20.

"Once Grageda saw the school bus, he was unable to slow or stop in time to avoid the bus and the Ford crashed into the left rear of the school bus," the report stated.

Officials said as numerous emergency personnel arrived on the scene, at least one responding CHP officer said he was "only comfortable driving 50 mph in the heavy fog during his response with lights and siren."

As a result of the crash, an 11-year-old student, a 14-year-old student, and Grageda were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for complaints of pain.

"The California Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to adjust their speed in adverse driving conditions," officials said. "Posted speed limits may be too fast for heavy fog, rain, snow, etc. Motorists are also required to manually activate their headlights during inclement weather. Daytime running lights are not a substitute. Without the headlights being manually activated, the rear lights of the vehicle will not be illuminated. Headlights and taillights greatly increase your vehicle's visibility to other drivers."

No arrests were made as a result of the crash.