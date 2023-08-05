Meridian Township teen charged in Lansing homicide

Lansing police responded to the scene of a shooting in south Lansing on Aug. 3. 2023.

LANSING - A Meridian Township teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man killed in what police described as a domestic dispute in south Lansing on Thursday.

DePriest Morrell, 17, has been charged with murder and felony firearm.

D’Angelo Hayward was shot and killed in the incident in which a 16-year-old girl was also injured, according to a news release from Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane.

Police hadn't previously identified Hayward as the victim in the shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon at the BLVD West apartment complex in the 3200 block of Forest Road. Police said Hayward died at the hospital and that a 16-year-old girl was “transported to the local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, related to the shooting.”

The 16-year-old is now recovering at home, according to Dewane's release.

Morrell will be charged as an adult "…after considering the factors involved with this case – such as the age of the accused and the nature of the alleged offense," Dewane said.

Morrell is being held at Ingham County Jail "pending a bond recommendation," said the release.

A probable cause conference hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Lansing residents have experienced a particularly violent week that began Sunday with a mass shooting when five people were wounded at a gathering outside the Logan Square Plaza on the city's south side. The department has not announced any arrests in that incident.

At least three other shootings occurred Sunday, and in one of them 22-year-old Manuel De Jesus Flores was killed.Two teens have been charged in connection with Flores’ death.

"Gun violence continues to be a serious concern, one that our office is working with its community partners to address," Dewane said. "Over the past several days, we have charged three persons with two homicide charges and the ages of the defendants were 16, 17, and 18. It is troubling to see young persons involved with gun charges. Our office is committed to working with the community to prevent violence, hold accountable those who commit violent acts, and improve the public safety for all."

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Meridian Township teen charged in Lansing homicide