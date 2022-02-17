Meridian woman accused of ordering $1.5M in unwanted items for her previous employer

A Meridian woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of ordering around $1.5 million worth of unwanted goods for a medical company that had terminated her employment, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department.

Police began an investigation after a Garden City medical company reported on Feb. 1 that a “recently terminated employee” had used company accounts to order around $1.5 million of “un-needed” items for the company’s offices.

“Toilet paper, tissues, to office equipment, to desks, to stand-up partitions, it just went on and on,” Detective Sgt. Tyler Domeny told the Idaho Statesman by phone. Numerous orders are alleged to have been made by the employee, who still had access to the company’s vendors.

The unwanted purchases were made with the company’s accounts after the suspect was fired from her job the last week of January, Domeny said. The company was able to stop the majority of the orders and is in the process of trying to return the other items, police said.

Detectives with Garden City Police investigated, and on Wednesday they arrested the 32-year-old on suspicion of felony grand theft and felony computer crime for accessing an online system to obtain money or services by fraudulent pretenses, the release said.

Digital forensic evidence related to the alleged crimes will be sent for analysis, Domeny said.

The suspect was to be arraigned in court Thursday afternoon.