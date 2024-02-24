Merika Coleman running on 20-year legislative record

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Merika Coleman spent 20 years in the Alabama House and one year in the Senate, representing Birmingham. She says that experience gives her an edge over the other Democratic candidates running in District 2.

“I am the person in this race that is ready to serve in Congress on day one,” Coleman said.

Coleman is an attorney and college professor, and —as she says— “a champion of the underserved.”

“Google my name and you’ll see the issues I’ve fought for these 21 years,” Coleman said. “I’ve been a fighter. I’m the fighter you deserve. And I’ll take that fight to Washington D.C.”

Coleman says she’ll focus on voting rights, abortion rights, housing, gun violence, and making sure District 2 gets its fair share of funding.

“I want to make sure that I go to Washington D.C. and bring that money home,” she said. “Bring the bacon home! Bring those projects home to Congressional District 2 so she gets the resources she deserves.”

