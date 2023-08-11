Merit board suspends Terre Haute police officer without pay after OWI charge

Aug. 11—The Terre Haute Police Merit Commission on Friday suspended Officer Brittany Coffman without pay.

In Court, Coffman — a 13-year member of the THPD — faces a pending charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. That alleged misdemeanor criminal offense occurred while she was on duty.

On May 26 at 3 a.m., Coffman, 38, alerted dispatch that she was involved in a traffic stop and requested a supervisor come to her location. The person Coffman had stopped asked for a supervisor, court documents indicate.

Authorities say officer's speech sounded slurred during the radio transmission, and supervisory officers noticed the same on-site.

A drug test resulted in Coffman being found positive for benzodiazepines. Coffman told a supervisor she had a prescription for Xanax, which is a benzodiazepine.

Although the incident occurred May 26, it was not charged in Vigo Superior Court until June 8. Authorities attributed the delay to a wait for results of drug testing. Since then, Coffman has been on paid leave.

The charge is listed as a first offense with no endangerment. Coffman has a pretrial hearing set for Nov. 13 and a trial date set for Dec. 12, according to court records available online.

The case is in Vigo Superior Court, Judge Matthew Sheehan presiding.

The Merit Commission plans to next revisit Coffman's employment status on Dec. 18.

Police Chief Shawn Keen has recommended termination, citing the department's "zero tolerance" policy.

Pending the results of her court case, the Merit Commission has an array of options for dealing with the issue further, City Attorney Eddie Felling explained.

The commission could take action ranging from none to dismissal from the force. If she were to be cleared in court and retain her position, she would be entitled to back pay from the time of her Friday unpaid suspension.

During a June 8 press conference, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said Coffman did have a valid prescription for Xanax, but he added, "Under the law, that's not a defense. We all know when we get prescription bottles that some say, 'Don't drive,' 'Don't do this,' 'Don't do that.' So that's not a defense to this charge."

On June 1, Jeffrey Pupilli, who had been a nine-year member of the department, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person. Pupilli submitted a letter of resignation on June 21; it was effective immediately.

Online records indicate Pupilli is set for an Oct. 2 bench trial in Vigo Superior Court 5.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.