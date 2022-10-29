Merit Medical Systems' (NASDAQ:MMSI) 41% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) share price has soared 180% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Since it's been a strong week for Merit Medical Systems shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Merit Medical Systems achieved compound earnings per share growth of 47% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 41% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Merit Medical Systems has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Merit Medical Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 0.5% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 12% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Merit Medical Systems has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

