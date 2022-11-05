Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Estimates

The analysts covering Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from ten analysts covering Meritage Homes is for revenues of US$5.5b in 2023, implying a small 5.3% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 45% to US$14.60 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$19.29 in 2023. From this we can that analyst sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest update, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share estimates.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$98.38, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Meritage Homes' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Meritage Homes analyst has a price target of US$136 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$78.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Meritage Homes shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Meritage Homes' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 4.3% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 0.9% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for Meritage Homes, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Meritage Homes. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for next year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected next year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Meritage Homes.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Meritage Homes, like concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other flag we've identified.

