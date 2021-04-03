- By GF Value





The stock of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $29.14 per share and the market cap of $2.1 billion, Meritor stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Meritor is shown in the chart below.





Because Meritor is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 2.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.02% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Meritor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.24, which is worse than 72% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of Meritor is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Meritor is poor. This is the debt and cash of Meritor over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Meritor has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3 billion and earnings of $3.18 a share. Its operating margin of 10.65% better than 84% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Meritor's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Meritor over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Meritor is 2.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Meritor's ROIC was 11.26, while its WACC came in at 11.33. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Meritor is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Meritor stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

