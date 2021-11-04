Meriwether County vehicle stolen, intentionally set on fire

Nov. 4—ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a vehicle stolen in Meriwether County was found abandoned and had been intentionally set on fire. The car was discovered burned on White Oak Drive in Manchester recently.

"The owner reported the vehicle stolen to the Manchester Police Department on Sunday, around 8:42 p.m.," King said in a news release. "We are asking for the help of the community in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice. Anyone with information about this Meriwether County fire is invited to call the Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804."

That unit is assisting the Manchester Police Department and Manchester Fire Department with the ongoing investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.