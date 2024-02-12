Meriwether County woman pregnant with conjoined twins to be induced at Northside Hospital

A Meriwether County mother is hoping for a miracle as she prepares to deliver conjoined twin girls.

Doctors said the twins can not be separated and the chances of survival are low.

“There’s no way to prepare for this,” Breana Dell told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Monday.

“We love them so much,” she added.

Breana Dell said during a routine ultrasound appointment at 16 weeks, a sonographer noticed two babies, but one heartbeat.

“I thought I saw two heads, but I said something just doesn’t look right,” Dell said.

A closer look showed that the two girls were fused at the chest.

“They each have one bottom ventricle, but then that one in the middle is fused. They share the top and bottom of two hearts that beat as one,” Dell explained.

Dell told Washington, though heartbreaking, she and her husband are drawing strength from their faith.

“We think that they are going to be in heaven and there is no suffering there,” Dell said.

Friends, family, and even strangers are showing their support.

They’re raising money for Dell’s medical expenses through a GoFundMe account.

Dell is preparing to deliver the babies in a few weeks at Northside Hospital Atlanta.

“I am both excited and anxious to meet them,” she explained.

Monday, at a coffee shop in Downtown Senoia, Washington asked Dell what she wants her twins, whom Dell named Amelia and Elhora, to know.

“I would tell them that it’s OK and that your life has been so meaningful,” Dell said.

