As Merkel bids farewell, German women wish for more equality

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel, Germany's first female chancellor, has been praised by many for her pragmatic leadership in a turbulent world and celebrated by some as a feminist icon. But a look at her track record over her 16 years at Germany's helm reveals missed opportunities for fighting gender inequality at home.

Named “The World’s Most Powerful Woman” by Forbes magazine for the last 10 years in a row, Merkel has been cast as a powerful defender of liberal values in the West. She has easily stood her ground at male-dominated summits with leaders such as former U.S. President Donald Trump or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Millions of women admire the 67-year-old for breaking through the glass ceiling of male dominance in politics, and she’s been lauded as an impressive role model for girls.

On trips to Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Merkel has often made a point of visiting women’s rights projects. She has always stressed that giving women in poor countries better access to education and work is key to those nations' development.

But when it comes to the situation of women in Germany, Merkel — who said in 2018 that she wouldn’t seek reelection in this Sunday's general election — has been criticized for not using her position enough to push for more gender equality.

“One thing is clear: a woman has demonstrated that women can do it," said Alice Schwarzer, Germany’s most famous feminist. “However, one female chancellor alone doesn’t make for emancipation.”

Schwarzer, the 78-year-old women's rights activist, is the most prominent founding member of the German women’s liberation movement, both loved and loathed in the country.

“She's the first one who made it all the way to the top," added Schwarzer, who has met Merkel for several one-on-one dinners over the years. "But has she done anything for women's policy aside from her sheer presence? Honestly, not a lot.”

German women have even seen some setbacks during Merkel's reign. Before Merkel took office in 2005, 23% of federal lawmakers for her center-right Union bloc were women. Today, the figure is 19.9%. Only the far-right Alternative for Germany party, with 10.9%, has fewer female lawmakers.

Germany also lags behind other European countries when it comes to equal political representation.

In 2020, the proportion of seats held by women in national parliaments and governments was 31.4% in Germany, well below Sweden's 49.6%, Belgium's 43.3% or Spain's 42.2%, according to the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Women also remain second-class citizens in Germany's working world. Last year, only 14.6% of top-level managers in big listed German companies were women. Germany also has one of the biggest gender pay gaps in the EU, with women earning 18% less than men in 2020, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Some experts say Merkel has pressed for more power for women in indirect ways.

“Angela Merkel did not take up her job with the claim to use her role as chancellor for the support of women or making gender equality her vested interest,” said Julia Reuschenbach, a political analyst at the University of Bonn. “However, she did very much engage in promoting other women in politics."

Ursula von der Leyen, a Merkel Cabinet stalwart, became the European Commission's first female president in 2019. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer succeeded Merkel as leader of her CDU in 2018, though she failed to impose her authority on the party and stepped down earlier this year.

In 2007, von der Leyen, who was then family minister in Merkel's Cabinet, pushed through a progressive reform of the country's child-raising allowance which encouraged fathers to take some parental leave after the birth of a child. However, it was one of few legal changes during the chancellor's tenure that actively sought to improve the situation of women.

One reason for Merkel's reluctance to fight more openly for feminist issues in Germany may be her own struggle to get to the top of German politics, Schwarzer said.

“Merkel got a lot of pushback as a woman,” especially early in her political career, she said. “She didn't expect that, so that may be a reason she didn't pick out the fact that she is a woman as her central topic.”

Influential men in her conservative, traditionally West German and Catholic-dominated party didn't exactly welcome the Protestant former East German physicist with open arms, and male politicians from other parties initially did not treat her respectfully, Schwarzer said.

German journalists' comments on Merkel's appearance were often openly sexist, particularly in the beginning. German media first dubbed her “Kohl's girl,” because Merkel was initially promoted by then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl, and later called her “Mutti,” or “mommy,” even though Merkel has no children.

Leonie Pouw, a 24-year-old election campaign manager in Berlin, was eight years old when Merkel came to power, so she says it was the most normal thing for her to have a female chancellor.

“It was only in school, when I started to have political awareness, that I realized how much it meant, especially for the older generation, that a woman is leading Germany,” said Pouw, who grew up in southwestern Germany. “When I understood that, it made me proud, too."

Nonetheless, Pouw thinks that Merkel could have done more for women's rights and noted that none of Merkel's Cabinets throughout her four terms achieved gender parity.

“I wish that in the future there will be as many women as men representing us,” Pouw said.

When Merkel herself was asked in 2017 whether she was a feminist, she answered evasively, saying: "I don’t want to embellish myself with a title I don’t have.”

Only in the last few years did Merkel take up the topic proactively and speak out for more gender equality in Germany. In 2018, as Germany marked the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, she said in a speech in Berlin to the loud applause of mostly female listeners that there was a lot still to do to achieve gender equality.

“The goal needs to be equality, equality everywhere,” she said. “I hope it becomes natural for women and men to split up work, raising the children and doing the household equally ... and I hope it's not going to take another 100 years to get there.”

Merkel has talked little about her experiences of discrimination or her personal life and her husband, quantum chemist Joachim Sauer, has kept a low public profile.

In the last few weeks, Merkel took a noteworthy step in further embracing women's rights, declaring at a discussion with women in Duesseldorf: “I'm a feminist.”

“Yes, we should all be feminists,” she added.

___

Pietro De Cristofaro contributed reporting.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'That's a dude': MMA star 'Suga' blasts transgender fighter

    Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.

  • Taliban orders women employees in Afghanistan's capital to stay at home, official says

    Kabul's interim mayor said women whose jobs cannot be replaced by men such as public restrooms attendants are authorized to go to work, AP reported.

  • Taliban order Kabul women to exit workforce

    The Taliban ordered women in Kabul to leave the workforce on Sunday, telling them to stay home pending a further decision.

  • Let 12-year-olds change gender without parental consent, Scottish government told

    A leading charity for young people has called on the SNP to allow children as young as 12 to legally change their gender without their parents’ consent.

  • Allowing 16-year-olds to change gender risks ‘opening floodgates’ to irreversible surgeries, SNP told

    SNP plans to lower the age at which Scots can legally change their gender to 16 risk “opening the floodgates” to allowing teenagers to access irreversible gender reassignment surgeries on the NHS, campaigners have warned.

  • Texas Republicans’ New Push to Ban Trans Teens From Playing Sports

    AP Photo/Eric GayToday, Texas brings lawmakers back to Austin for yet another special session to reconsider its latest proposed discriminatory ban on transgender student-athletes and five other bills that would threaten gender-affirming health care.If this sounds like a rerun, that’s because it is. Texas is one of dozens of states that considered anti-trans bills this year but try as they might, not one has passed the state legislature... yet. And they certainly did try: As The 19th reported, Te

  • Thousands march in Ukraine for LGBT rights, safety

    Equipped with colorful costumes and rainbow flags, the crowd marched down the central streets of Kyiv, some carrying banners reading “Fight for right!” Participants announced eight demands for Ukrainian authorities, including legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT people and laws against LGBT hate crimes. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova urged radical groups to refrain from violence.

  • Ten women and girls killed every day in Mexico, Amnesty report says

    Families often left to do their investigations into killings amid widespread indifference by authorities, report claims Activists demonstrate against domestic violence and femicides in the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, last week. Photograph: Juan Carlos Cruz/EPA At least 10 women and girls are murdered every day in Mexico, according to a new report that says victims’ families are often left to carry out their own homicide investigations. The scathing report, released on Monday by Amne

  • Op-Ed: A trans athlete's guide to writing about trans athletes

    Here's a handy rule of thumb for sports journalists: Let people describe themselves.

  • Thousands march for LGBTQ+ rights in Ukraine despite some opposition

    Thousands of people including soldiers and diplomats marched peacefully through the Ukrainian capital on Sunday in an annual gay pride parade despite some opposition to an event called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organisers said about 7,000 attended the Equality March this year, compared to 8,000 in 2019, which saw the biggest turnout since the event was initiated a decade ago despite opposition from religious and nationalist groups. Homophobia is widespread in Ukraine, according to a survey by the sociological group "Rating" published in August, which said 47% of respondents had a negative view of the LGBTQ+ community.

  • Veterans Discharged Under Anti-Gay 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Will Be Eligible for Benefits

    President Joe Biden this week acknowledged the service of veterans who were dismissed under the ban on LGBTQ troops serving openly in the U.S. military

  • Afghanistan: Stay home, female Kabul government workers told

    It is the latest restriction imposed on Afghanistan's women by the country's new Taliban rulers.

  • LGBTQ veterans discharged dishonorably for sexual orientation to get full benefits, VA says

    LGBTQ veterans who were given other than honorable discharges from the U.S. military due to their sexual orientation are eligible to receive full benefits, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Monday. "LGBTQ+ Veterans are not any less worthy of the care and services that all Veterans earn through their service, and VA is committed to making sure that they have equal access to those services," the department said in a statement. The policy statement comes on the 10th anniversary of the repeal of the controversial 1993 law known as "don't ask, don't tell," which banned LGBTQ service members who were open about their sexual orientation from serving in the military.

  • Opinion: Here's the crushing impact overturning Roe v. Wade could have on female athletes

    More than 500 current and former athletes, including Olympians and pros, filed an amicus brief in challenge to a Mississippi law that could overturn Roe vs. Wade.

  • Biden recognizes 10th anniversary of "don't ask, don't tell" repeal

    President Biden on Monday commemorated the 10th anniversary of the repeal of the military's “don’t ask, don’t tell” rule, saying a "great injustice was remedied" on the occasion.Why it matters: The policy banned openly gay, lesbian and bisexual people from serving. Its repeal moved the U.S. "closer to its foundational promise of equality, dignity, and opportunity for all," Biden said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The rule was implemented in 1993. It l

  • Coming to a big screen near you: mental health trigger warnings

    Britain’s film censor may expand trigger warnings as two thirds of teenagers said they wanted alerts on content that could harm their mental health.

  • How Advisors Can Strengthen Relationships With Female Clients

    As trillions of dollars are set to change hands in the next decade, advisors should be prepared to work with a new wave of very wealthy women.

  • Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home

    The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home unless their jobs cannot be filled by men

  • 25 Bisexual-Friendly Books For Bi Awareness Week/Bi Visibility Day

    Some of these books center bi characters and bisexuality; others are written by bisexual people. All of them shed a different light on the manifold bi experience.View Entire Post ›