Merkel’s Bloc Draws Red Line For Talks With Coalition Partners

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Christian Democratic-led bloc is signaling it will resist its junior coalition partner’s efforts to veer Angela Merkel’s government to the left with new demands for increased spending.

“There will be no new negotiations,” Paul Ziemiak, CDU general secretary, told n-tv at the outset of a party meeting to discuss its position vis-a-vis the Social Democrats. On Friday the SPD installed a new leadership seeking concessions to remain in government. Ziemiak echoed the position of party chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Markus Soeder, head of the CSU, the CDU’s Bavarian sister party and third member of the coalition, also capped expectations on reopening the coalition accord that in March of last year formed the basis of the government. Initial talks between all three parties are scheduled for Dec. 19.

“The SPD is trying a shift to the left, that doesn’t make governing any easier,” Soeder told reporters in Munich. “Of course, we’ll talk but there won’t be a new coalition agreement.”

At stake is whether Merkel will be able to finish her last 4-year term or whether the coalition will fall apart and eventually trigger snap elections. The 65-year-old stepped down as party chief last year and said she will not seek a further mandate.

Disillusioned with a series of electoral defeats and a drop in opinion polls, the majority of SPD members on Friday approved a series of demands.

Earlier on Monday Armin Laschet, premier of the state of North-Rhine Westphalia, said in an interview with television broadcaster ARD, that there could be room to agree on new policies.

“There are enough tasks. We can talk to each other in a business-like way even with a new leadership and if there is sometimes a sharp tone,” he said. “The key question now is what the two leaders will bring to the table and what they now want to push through,” he said. “It’s about concrete action and that is the task of the next weeks and months.”

