Merkel Confirms Libya Conference in Berlin for January 19

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited government and state leaders to a Libya conference in Berlin for Jan. 19, the chancellery said in a statement.

The confirmation of the conference comes even after cease-fire talks in Russia broke down. Libyan Premier Fayez Al Sarraj and General Chalifa Haftar were invited, the government press office said.

Read More:

Libyan Civil War Cease-Fire Talks in Russia Break Down

Representatives from the following countries will participate in the conference: U.S., Russia, U.K., France, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Republic of Congo, Italy, Egypt, Algeria. The United Nations, European Union and the African Union, and the Arab League will also be present.

--With assistance from Arne Delfs.

To contact the reporter on this story: Raymond Colitt in Berlin at rcolitt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.