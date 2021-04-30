'The new Merkel': German Greens lead polls with help of Annalena Baerbock

Annalena Baerbock, Green party Chancellor candidate, speaks in the atrium of the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Germanyâs top court ruled that ChancellorÂ Angela Merkelâs climate-protection efforts are falling short, a stinging setback for her conservative bloc just months before national elections.Â Photographer: Stefanie Loos/Bloomberg - Stefanie Loos/Bloomberg

The German Green Party has overtaken Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and is leading the polls ahead of September’s elections.

A dramatic surge in support means the Greens could be on course to stage an upset and seize the chancellery from the CDU after Mrs Merkel’s 15 years in power.

German newspapers even asked this week whether Annalena Baerbock, the Green candidate for chancellor, could be "the new Mrs Merkel".

Three polls released in the past week have given the Greens a clear lead, with between 25 and 28 per cent of the vote to 22 to 24 per cent for the CDU, while a fourth has the two parties tied on 23 per cent.

While not enough for an outright majority, that level of support would make the Greens the largest party in parliament and give them a mandate to form a coalition government.

The rise in Green support is partly down to voter discontent with Mrs Merkel’s handling of the coronavirus and her party’s choice of Armin Laschet as its candidate to succeed her.

But the Greens have also enjoyed a sizeable bounce from the nomination of Ms Baerbock as their candidate for chancellor. She is polling even better than her party.

Who is Annalena Baerbock?

Asked who they would vote for if there was a direct election for chancellor, 32 per cent of Germans opted for Ms Baerbock, ahead of 15 per cent for Mr Laschet, and just 13 per cent for Olaf Scholz of the centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD).

Even more strikingly, she is also the favourite of the German business elite, which is traditionally wary of the Greens. A poll of business leaders had Ms Baerbock first on 26.5 per cent, ahead of Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Mr Laschet.

Co-leader of Germany's Green party and designated candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock leaves after an interview, in Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool - ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS

It has been a meteoric rise for the 40-year-old Ms Baerbock, who only became an MP seven years ago, has no government experience and has never had a job outside politics.

A competitive trampolinist as a teenager, she was forced to give up her hopes of an athletic career by a foot injury. After a year as a postgraduate at the London School of Economics, she went straight into politics, working for a time with a Green MEP in Brussels.

Unable to break into the established Green hierarchy in her home town of Hanover, she moved to the former communist east, where the party has traditionally struggled, to prove herself. She impressed with her ability to connect with eastern voters and became an MP at 33, and joint party leader at 37.

For a long time she seemed in the shadow of Robert Habeck, her more experienced fellow leader, a former academic and novelist who was widely expected to be named as the party’s candidate for chancellor.

Long dismissed as the boring one, according to her inner circle Ms Baerbock dislikes being characterised as a policy wonk. But she has been prepared to play it to her advantage, telling one interviewer: “Chickens, pigs, and milking cows, that’s Robert’s field. Mine is international law”.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 19, 2021 the leaders of the Green party Annalena Baerbock (R) and Robert Habeck present the draft of their party's electoral program in Berlin, ahead of the German general election taking place end of September 2021. - Germany's opposition Greens party, currently surging in the polls, said on April 7, 2021 it would name its first chancellor candidate this month ahead of September's general election to replace Angela Merkel. The centre-left ecologist party said its leadership would tap one of its co-presidents, Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck, on April 19, with final approval expected at a party congress in June. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

When she was named party leader there were unkind comments that she was only there to fill the party’s gender quota, and Mr Habeck unwisely told an interviewer the fact she was a woman played a part in her beating him to the candidacy.

But Ms Baerbock has not unafraid to play that to her advantage to, and has stressed that unlike Mrs Merkel she has two young children. “Mothers must be able to do any job in this country,” she has said.

For all their current success, the Greens will have a wary eye on what happened to the rival Social Democrats (SPD) four years ago.

The SPD enjoyed a similar honeymoon in the polls when they named Martin Schulz as their candidate for chancellor. There was talk of “Schulzmania”, and the former Eurocrat seemed set to defeat Mrs Merkel. But by the time the elections rolled around Schulzmania had evaporated and the party slumped to its worst ever result.

The Greens will be desperate to ensure Ms Baerbock does not suffer a similar fate.