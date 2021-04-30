'The new Merkel': German Greens lead polls with help of Annalena Baerbock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Huggler
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Annalena Baerbock, Green party Chancellor candidate, speaks in the atrium of the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Germany&#xe2;&#x80;&#x99;s top court ruled that Chancellor&#xc2; Angela Merkel&#xe2;&#x80;&#x99;s climate-protection efforts are falling short, a stinging setback for her conservative bloc just months before national elections.&#xc2; Photographer: Stefanie Loos/Bloomberg - Stefanie Loos/Bloomberg
Annalena Baerbock, Green party Chancellor candidate, speaks in the atrium of the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Germanyâs top court ruled that ChancellorÂ Angela Merkelâs climate-protection efforts are falling short, a stinging setback for her conservative bloc just months before national elections.Â Photographer: Stefanie Loos/Bloomberg - Stefanie Loos/Bloomberg

The German Green Party has overtaken Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and is leading the polls ahead of September’s elections.

A dramatic surge in support means the Greens could be on course to stage an upset and seize the chancellery from the CDU after Mrs Merkel’s 15 years in power.

German newspapers even asked this week whether Annalena Baerbock, the Green candidate for chancellor, could be "the new Mrs Merkel".

Three polls released in the past week have given the Greens a clear lead, with between 25 and 28 per cent of the vote to 22 to 24 per cent for the CDU, while a fourth has the two parties tied on 23 per cent.

While not enough for an outright majority, that level of support would make the Greens the largest party in parliament and give them a mandate to form a coalition government.

The rise in Green support is partly down to voter discontent with Mrs Merkel’s handling of the coronavirus and her party’s choice of Armin Laschet as its candidate to succeed her.

But the Greens have also enjoyed a sizeable bounce from the nomination of Ms Baerbock as their candidate for chancellor. She is polling even better than her party.

Who is Annalena Baerbock?

Asked who they would vote for if there was a direct election for chancellor, 32 per cent of Germans opted for Ms Baerbock, ahead of 15 per cent for Mr Laschet, and just 13 per cent for Olaf Scholz of the centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD).

Even more strikingly, she is also the favourite of the German business elite, which is traditionally wary of the Greens. A poll of business leaders had Ms Baerbock first on 26.5 per cent, ahead of Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Mr Laschet.

Co-leader of Germany&#39;s Green party and designated candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock leaves after an interview, in Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool - ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS
Co-leader of Germany's Green party and designated candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock leaves after an interview, in Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool - ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS

It has been a meteoric rise for the 40-year-old Ms Baerbock, who only became an MP seven years ago, has no government experience and has never had a job outside politics.

A competitive trampolinist as a teenager, she was forced to give up her hopes of an athletic career by a foot injury. After a year as a postgraduate at the London School of Economics, she went straight into politics, working for a time with a Green MEP in Brussels.

Unable to break into the established Green hierarchy in her home town of Hanover, she moved to the former communist east, where the party has traditionally struggled, to prove herself. She impressed with her ability to connect with eastern voters and became an MP at 33, and joint party leader at 37.

For a long time she seemed in the shadow of Robert Habeck, her more experienced fellow leader, a former academic and novelist who was widely expected to be named as the party’s candidate for chancellor.

Long dismissed as the boring one, according to her inner circle Ms Baerbock dislikes being characterised as a policy wonk. But she has been prepared to play it to her advantage, telling one interviewer: “Chickens, pigs, and milking cows, that’s Robert’s field. Mine is international law”.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 19, 2021 the leaders of the Green party Annalena Baerbock (R) and Robert Habeck present the draft of their party&#39;s electoral program in Berlin, ahead of the German general election taking place end of September 2021. - Germany&#39;s opposition Greens party, currently surging in the polls, said on April 7, 2021 it would name its first chancellor candidate this month ahead of September&#39;s general election to replace Angela Merkel. The centre-left ecologist party said its leadership would tap one of its co-presidents, Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck, on April 19, with final approval expected at a party congress in June. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 19, 2021 the leaders of the Green party Annalena Baerbock (R) and Robert Habeck present the draft of their party's electoral program in Berlin, ahead of the German general election taking place end of September 2021. - Germany's opposition Greens party, currently surging in the polls, said on April 7, 2021 it would name its first chancellor candidate this month ahead of September's general election to replace Angela Merkel. The centre-left ecologist party said its leadership would tap one of its co-presidents, Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck, on April 19, with final approval expected at a party congress in June. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

When she was named party leader there were unkind comments that she was only there to fill the party’s gender quota, and Mr Habeck unwisely told an interviewer the fact she was a woman played a part in her beating him to the candidacy.

But Ms Baerbock has not unafraid to play that to her advantage to, and has stressed that unlike Mrs Merkel she has two young children. “Mothers must be able to do any job in this country,” she has said.

For all their current success, the Greens will have a wary eye on what happened to the rival Social Democrats (SPD) four years ago.

The SPD enjoyed a similar honeymoon in the polls when they named Martin Schulz as their candidate for chancellor. There was talk of “Schulzmania”, and the former Eurocrat seemed set to defeat Mrs Merkel. But by the time the elections rolled around Schulzmania had evaporated and the party slumped to its worst ever result.

The Greens will be desperate to ensure Ms Baerbock does not suffer a similar fate.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers clear EU COVID pass but it may not ensure smooth travel

    European lawmakers on Thursday approved the creation of an EU-wide COVID-19 certificate sought by southern member states to help revive summer tourism, but the move could be undermined by their differing vaccination and testing rules. The fate of the project, which tourism-dependent countries Spain and Greece hope will help resuscitate their economies, hinges on further negotiations between EU lawmakers, member states and the European Union's executive commission. The plan aims to introduce a standard pass for people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus to travel across the 27-nation bloc, but is complicated by member states' differing goals and approaches to vaccination or testing.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week. Navalny's comments were piped into a hearing in a Moscow courtroom, where he lost his appeal against a fine for defaming a World War Two veteran. Allies were forced to disband his network of regional campaign offices, which the authorities are seeking to ban as "extremist".

  • Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months - minister

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies and expects to receive them in the next two months, its health minister said on Thursday. The vaccines were procured from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac, Faisal Sultan told Reuters. "We will be continuously procuring from all available sources across the world," Sultan said.

  • Is China’s population growing or shrinking? It’s a touchy topic for Beijing

    There were two conflicting reports this week about the trajectory of China's population.

  • Beyond the pandemic: London votes for a mayor during crisis

    Not long ago, London was booming. Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have hit Britain’s capital in a perfect storm. “It’s going to be rough, definitely,” said Jack Brown, lecturer in London studies at King’s College London.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Covid: Restaurants and pubs are reopening, but what are the rules?

    Northern Ireland follows England, Scotland and Wales in allowing venues to reopen outdoors.

  • Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as India's COVID-19 death toll soars

    Two or three months into the COVID-19 crisis, Mumbai gravedigger Sayyed Munir Kamruddin stopped wearing personal protective equipment and gloves. India is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections that has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, and its total cases rise past 18 million. Health systems and crematoriums have been overwhelmed.

  • John Lynch admits 49ers contacted Packers about Aaron Rodgers

    The San Francisco 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall selection. Before doing so, they tried to use that pick plus more to acquire a veteran quarterback. Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, G.M. John Lynch admitted that the 49ers did indeed contact the Packers about a potential trade for quarterback [more]

  • US senators are urging Joe Biden to use military resources to help India

    India’s hapless situation has US senators urging the American government to act. On April 27, co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus John Cornyn and Mark Warner, asked US president Joe Biden to offer a lending hand to countries that have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Calling the situation in India “alarming,” in their letter to Biden (pdf), the duo said, “US government agencies—both civilian and military—should be mobilized to lead an international response to the pandemic.”

  • Mitsubishi teases Airtrek electric SUV in Auto Shanghai 2021

    There was no shortage of exciting metal in the Auto Shanghai 2021. Among them is the Airtrek electric SUV concept, a collaboration between Mitsubishi Motor Co. (MMC) and GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co. (GMMC). Mitsubishi said the Airtrek is based on "the concept of an 'e-cruising SUV' founded on three keywords: Electric, Expanding, and Expressive." "Electric" refers to its propulsion and the car being an electric vehicle, a kind of car that looks to be the "new normal" in the future. "Expanding" describes the life's pleasures with a car. Lastly, "Expressive" talks of the unique Mitsubishi look. "It generates an image of advanced sophistication...while incorporating MMC's consistent design identity, represented by its Dynamic Shield front design concept, and is styled to express the powerful performance expected of a Mitsubishi vehicle," the company said. "We have developed the Airtrek as an SUV that enables customers to enjoy limitless adventures," said MMC Executive Officer for Global Marketing and Sales John Signoriello. "Designed exclusively for the Chinese market, the all-new Airtrek will be launched by the end of this year as the fourth model of Mitsubishi lineup in China. With the addition of this electric vehicle, we aim to contribute to creating a sustainable mobility society," Signoriello announced. Although no word was given about the Airtrek's specifications, the Outlander PHEV seems like a good gauge of how this concept car will perform. The Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle has a twin-motor 4WD system, which means that there are two electric motors powering the front and rear wheels. The front e-motor produces 80hp and 137 Nm of torque, while the rear one generates 94hp and 195Nm. Unlike a conventional hybrid vehicle that uses the combustion engine to charge the battery, a PHEV gets its juices by being plugged in a socket, just like a full-electric vehicle like the Airtrek. On a full charge, the Outlander PHEV can cover 55 kilometers. Beyond that, its 2.4-liter DOHC MIVEC engine, with 126hp and 199 Nm, steps in for propulsion duties. The car is estimated to do 16.6kpl. Mitsubishi's local distributor, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC), has priced this green machine at P2.998 million. The Airtrek is not Mitsubishi's first foray into electric motoring. In 2009, the Japanese carmaker released the i-MiEV, which was powered by a 16kWh electric motor that gave an estimated range of 160 kilometers. The i-MiEV was touted as a city car, measuring just 3,395mm long, 1,475mm wide, and 1,600mm tall, almost similar in size with the Mirage hatchback. Photos from Mitsubishi Also read: Mitsubishi officially enters EV market with Outlander PHEV The Mitsubishi Mirage is the constant companion of these constant companions

  • Germany to return Benin Bronzes looted during colonial era

    Germany is returning hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes that were mostly looted from West Africa by a British colonial expedition and subsequently sold to collections around the world, including German museums, authorities said Friday. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed a deal reached with museums and authorities in Nigeria to work on a restitution plan for a substantial number of artifacts, calling it a “turning point in dealing with our colonial history.” Germany’s minister for culture, Monika Gruetters, said the Benin Bronzes were a key test for the way the country deals with its colonial past.

  • Biden's tax hike will hit married couples earning more than $510,000 combined, report says

    Biden plans to increase the income-tax rate from 37% to 39.6% for families earning more than $509,300, an official told Axios.

  • Secretary of State Blinken to visit Ukraine in wake of massive Russian military buildup

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv on May 5-6 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "reaffirm unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," the State Department announced Friday.Why it matters: Blinken will be the most senior-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine during the Biden administration. The trip comes in the aftermath of massive Russia military exercises near the Ukrainian border, and could precede a summit this summer between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Russia said it was partially ending its large military build up near Ukraine's eastern border last week and withdrew troops, though it will leave armored vehicles there until the fall, according to the New York Times.Ukrainian troops are still battling Russian-backed separatist groups in eastern Ukraine, and Russian troops continue to illegally occupy Crimea.Tensions between the U.S. and Russia are running high, with both countries expelling diplomats and imposing sanctions in recent weeks after the U.S. accused Russia of an array of destabilizing cyber activities.What they're saying: Secretary Blinken will "encourage continued progress on Ukraine’s institutional reform agenda, particularly anti-corruption action, which is key to securing Ukraine’s democratic institutions, economic prosperity, and Euro-Atlantic future," the State Department said.The big picture: Blinken's Ukrainian trip will come after he attends the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in London on May 3-5. President Biden will meet with G7, NATO and EU allies in England and Brussels in June as part of his first overseas trip.Go deeper ... Scoop: Leaked Ukraine memo reveals scope of Russia's aggressionMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Soon you'll be able to buy tickets to space with Blue Origin, and Tesla taxis are coming to NYC: Here are 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Peru presidential front-runner Castillo rushed to clinic, suspends campaigning

    Peruvian front-running left-wing presidential candidate Pedro Castillo was rushed to a clinic in Lima on Thursday for "respiratory" illness, forcing him to suspend campaigning, the candidate's party said on social media. Castillo, a 51-year-old primary school teacher set to face right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori in a runoff in early June, fell ill shortly after arriving in the capital following several days of campaigning in northern Peru. Castillo's political party, Peru Libre, announced the situation on Twitter but did not immediately provide further details.

  • This ‘Shark Tank’-approved water bottle just got a $1M investment — here’s why

    Cleaning your water bottle just got simpler.

  • Why F5 Networks Stock Crashed 10% After Earnings

    Investors in cloud computing app provider F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) suffered a big blow Wednesday, as the stock crashed 10% through 2:45 p.m EDT. First and foremost, while F5 grew its sales a respectable 11% year over year in Q2, with product revenue growing 18% and services revenue up 4%, the company's earnings performance according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was underwhelming. Although it's true F5 beat earnings in Q2, investors are often more concerned with predictions of future performance than with a company's actual historical achievements.

  • Barcelona's shock defeat keeps La Liga title race wide open

    Barcelona spurned the chance to go top of the table on Thursday as a shock 2-1 defeat by Granada added another twist to La Liga's most unpredictable title race in years.

  • US Marine Corps F-35s flew over 5,000 miles for a deployment aboard UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

    This will be the first full operational deployment of a US F-35B squadron aboard the British carrier, according to the Marine Corps.