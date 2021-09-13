Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DUSAN STOJANOVIC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — It's in the European Union's strategic interests to integrate the Balkan states into the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday as she urged Serbia and other countries in the region to do more on democratic reforms in order to join.

The Western Balkan states — which include Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo — have for decades sought EU membership. But due to the bloc’s stalled interest in enlargement and the years of diplomatic crises the EU faced as Britain left the bloc, those Balkan nations have been left to seek other alliances, including with Russia and China.

“All of us who are already members of the European Union should always make clear to ourselves that there is an absolute geo-strategic interest for us to really include these countries into the EU,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

Merkel noted the presence of other suitors for the Balkan nations.

“There are also influences from other regions in the world and if the European Union doesn’t move fast enough ... then of course one is forced to arrange oneself with other partners,” Merkel said. “As German chancellor and a member of the European Union, (I) always make it clear to ourselves how important it is for the European Union to get closer to these countries."

Merkel did not run for reelection this year after leading Germany since 2005. Germany is holding a general election on Sept. 26.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist, praised Merkel as a true ally who during her 16 years as the German chancellor managed “to maintain peace” in the Balkans that went through bloody wars in the 1990s.

“She was undoubtedly the true leader of Europe,” Vucic said. “I have a fear who will replace her.”

Vucic has been widely considered a strong Merkel ally in the Balkans despite his growing autocratic tendencies that include stifling independent media, ignoring the rule of law and interfering in free and fair elections. Those three foundations of democracy are key preconditions for any country to join the 27-nation EU.

Merkel has never publicly criticized Vucic for his undemocratic policies. Many believe she felt he’s the only Serb leader who could find a negotiated solution for Kosovo, a breakaway former Serbian province whose independence Serbia and its allies Russia and China don’t recognize, while the U.S., Germany and most of the West do.

“I think that honesty in our talks and the ability to listen to each other and then develop doable steps from this characterizes our relationship,” Merkel said Monday. “I got to know Aleksandar Vucic as a person who makes no false promises and who also tries to implement what he promises."

She urged Serbia to make "further steps in the direction of the rule of law, democracy, plurality of society.”

After Belgrade, Merkel travels to Tirana, the Albanian capital, on Tuesday, where she is scheduled to meet the leaders of five other Western Balkan states that strive for EU membership.

___

Kristen Grieshaber contributed from Berlin.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Emma Raducanu's U.S. Open win is more than just a sporting fairy tale

    “There is more to Emma and every one of us than our ethnic heritage,” said one immigrant to the U.K.

  • In Germany's election hashtag debate, activists win battle for 'likes'

    As the main contenders in the race to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's next chancellor faced off in a televised debate on Sunday night, their political parties deployed social media teams in a parallel battle online. While conservative Armin Laschet, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and the Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock traded barbs in the studio, strategists and professional campaign staffers took to Twitter to attack, defend and fact-check each other, hoping to make their hashtags trend and talking points stick.

  • Pope in Slovakia to honor Holocaust dead on Day 2 of tour

    Pope Francis is opening his visit to Slovakia by meeting with the president ahead of an encounter with the country’s Jewish community

  • Interactive Brokers launches cryptocurrency trading

    Interactive Brokers Group on Monday said it launched low-fee cryptocurrency trading on its platform, making it the latest online retail brokerage to add digital assets to its offerings. U.S. clients of the brokerage will now be able to trade and custody bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, the company said. "As financial markets evolve, sophisticated individual and institutional investors are increasingly seeking out allocations to digital currencies as a means of achieving their financial objectives," said Chief Executive Officer Milan Galik.

  • U.K. scraps plans for vaccine passports at crowded venues

    Authorities in Britain have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England, Britain's health secretary said Sunday, reversing course amid opposition from some of the Conservative government’s supporters in Parliament.

  • Britain's Frost says EU must move on Northern Irish deal

    Britain's Brexit minister David Frost on Monday said that the European Union must move in negotiations over the trading arrangements in Northern Ireland or Britain may unilaterally suspend the so-called "protocol". Under the protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving from elsewhere in the United Kingdom, in order to preserve an open land border with EU member state Ireland.

  • What to Watch Monday: New DC Comics series and a Sandra Day O’Connor documentary

    Also tonight, a winner is named in the Hell’s Kitchen season finale -- and much more.

  • Amy Schumer is a revelation in first major dramatic role in 'The Humans'

    Amy Schumer is a standout in unnerving family drama "The Humans," which premiered Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

  • The U.S. Is Debating a Third Vaccine Dose. Israel Is Talking About a Fourth.

    The director general of the country’s health ministry said that Israel was beginning to prepare to offer a fourth dose if necessary.

  • Pope honors Slovak Holocaust victims on site of demolished synagogue

    BRATISLAVA (Reuters) -Pope Francis, at a memorial to the more than 100,000 Slovak Jews killed in the Holocaust, said on Monday that it was shameful how people who said they believed in God perpetrated or permitted "unspeakable acts of inhumanity". "Here, in this place, the Name of God was dishonored, for the worst form of blasphemy is to exploit it for our own purposes, refusing to respect and love others," the pope told representatives of the Jewish communities of Slovakia. "Here, reflecting on the history of the Jewish people marked by this tragic affront to the Most High, we admit with shame how often his ineffable Name has been used for unspeakable acts of inhumanity!" Francis said.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed concerns Sunday that the public may increasingly see the court as a partisan institution. Justices must be “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too,” Barrett said at a lecture hosted by the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center. Introduced by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who founded the center and played a key role in pushing through her confirmation in the last days of the Trump administration, Barrett spoke at length about her desire for others to see the Supreme Court as nonpartisan.

  • Plaschke: In the wake of the Saturday Night Massacre, USC needs to remove Clay Helton immediately

    USC president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn can no longer delay firing football coach Clay Helton, a good man who is a bad fit to lead the Trojans.

  • Kevin McCarthy Ripped On Twitter After Bizarre 3-Word All-Caps Vaccine Rant

    The House minority leader, who is vaccinated, fired off a message opposing vaccine mandates.

  • Melania Trump Fires Back at ‘Unprofessional’ Stephanie Grisham Over Book Revelations

    Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary and top aide to Melania Trump, is publishing a new book in which she says the former first lady declined to call for peace during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Trump’s office has released a response statement that attacks Grisham for being “unprofessional” during her time in the administration. The bombshell snippet came via Politico Monday, which reported that Grisham texted Trump around 1:25 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, just after rioters who supported

  • Biden trolled after posing for picture with 'MAGA' clad children at 9/11 event in Shanksville

    President Joe Biden opened himself up to trolling Saturday after posing for a picture with children sporting Make America Great Again hats and Trump shirts.

  • Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

    Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

  • ‘Tone-deaf’ 9/11 parade float features smoking Twin Towers, Indiana video shows

    “What the-? Are you-? What are you on?” one festivalgoer is heard saying.

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham is planning to publish secrets that Trump is keeping from Melania, report says

    Grisham is the latest former Trump aide to make damaging claims about what it was like working in his White House.