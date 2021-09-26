Merkel legacy in balance as party risks election defeat
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives may crash out of government altogether after her 16 years in power
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives may crash out of government altogether after her 16 years in power
Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election, making the vote an era-changing event https://reut.rs/3hfDamG to set the future course of Europe's largest economy. Campaigning in his home constituency of Aachen alongside Merkel, conservative candidate Armin https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/conservative-laschet-struggles-momentum-german-leadership-race-2021-09-21Laschet said on Saturday that a leftist alliance led by the SPD with the Greens and the hard-left Linke party would destabilise Europe.
Packers DB coach Jerry Gray thinks rookie Eric Stokes is playing with confidence and is ready for more snaps.
The race is tightening as voters in Germany prepare to elect a new chancellor to replace longtime leader Angela Merkel, who is not seeking another term. CBS News' Anna Noryskiewicz reports.
Lizzo hit the stage in Central Park on Saturday evening to perform her biggest songs, including "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts"
Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek to set up a surprise final against Anett Kontaveit at the Ostrava Open.
Director Daniel Destin Cretton and co-writer Dave Callaham share insights from "Shang-Chi" as the Marvel hit rules the box office.
The Knives Out 2 star announced her engagement to Danny Fujikawa, whom she has been dating for five years, earlier this month
Heirs of several Marvel writers are seeking to reclaim rights to Iron Man, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Falcon
It’s probably safe to say that K’Vaughan Pope won’t be seen in an Ohio State uniform any time soon.
A school bus driver was fatally stabbed in front of students after picking them up from a Washington state elementary school Friday afternoon, authorities said. The alleged killer, who is now in custody, got on the bus near Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco around 3 p.m. and launched the knife attack as multiple children watched in horror, according to police. The victim lost control ...
The 24-year-old made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2018, and two years later, she's now a part of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show.
While focus remains firmly fixed on Covid-19, a second health crisis is quietly emerging in Britain. Since the beginning of July, there have been thousands of excess deaths that were not caused by coronavirus.
The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.
An Asian woman who suffered a bloodied mouth after an unprovoked attack in Los Angeles is seeking justice as her alleged assailant continues to walk free. What happened: Jennifer Chen, a Canadian national visiting the city, was alone in her car when a man allegedly approached her, uttered a racial slur and punched her in the mouth. Chen, 30, was sitting on the driver’s side when the alleged attack occurred.
Alabama is not the best team in the SEC, nor are they the runner up, according to a CFB analyst's rankings.
KTVU's Frank Somerville wanted to add a note about the disproportionate coverage of missing white women
The U.S. leads Europe, 11-5, entering Sunday singles at the 43rd Ryder Cup. Here's a look at the 12 matchups.
The far-right congresswoman confronted Democrats on the steps outside the House chamber after the passage of a Democratic bill to protect abortion.
One man is dead and at least two people were wounded in a shooting outside a Walgreens in Broomfield. One man is in custody.
Blake Shelton was not too pleased when rumors surfaced that Ariana Grande's success on The Voice might lead to him getting kicked off the show. See what he said when confronting the pop star.