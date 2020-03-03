Merkel, Macron, Putin, Erdogan May Meet Amid Syria Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Angela Merkel may meet as soon as Friday with the leaders of France, Russia and Turkey amid growing tensions surrounding the conflict in Syria.

A meeting with Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be on Syria and the refugee crisis, Michael Grosse-Broemer, the caucus whip from the German chancellor’s bloc, told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there are currently “no plans” for such a meeting, adding that Putin is scheduled to travel within Russia on Friday.

On Monday, Merkel hit out at Erdogan, criticizing the Turkish president for conducting policy at the expense of refugees, amid tensions along the Greek border over uncontrolled migration flows. Still, she vowed to continue discussions with Turkish counterparts and opened the possibility of bilateral German support, if a deal on the European Union level can’t be reached.

