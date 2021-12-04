Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help turn the tide on a fourth wave of cases that she said had become "dramatic" in parts of the country.

"We are in a very serious situation. In some parts of the country you can only describe it as dramatic: overfilled intensive care units, severely ill people who have to be flown across Germany to get the care they need," she said.

"That is why I appeal to you again urgently: take the malicious virus seriously," Merkel said in the last of the more than 660 podcasts she has recorded in office before handing over to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz next week.

"Get yourself vaccinated. It doesn't matter if it is a first shot or a booster. Every vaccine helps."

German officials agreed on Thursday to bar unvaccinated people from accessing all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries, and also decided to seek to make vaccination mandatory.

Germany recorded 64,510 new infections on Saturday and another 378 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 102,946.

German hospitals are under increasing strain, with patients being moved from intensive care to ordinary wards earlier than medically advisable, Gerald Gass, head of the German Association of Hospitals, told the Watson news site.

"We are heading towards disaster medicine in some hotspots," Gass said.

The surge in coronavirus cases in recent months has been particularly pronounced in the former Communist east, where rates of vaccination are lower and support is strong for the far-right Alternative for Germany, which has opposed lockdowns.

Police broke up an unauthorised protest by opponents of coronavirus restrictions late on Friday outside the home of Petra Koepping, the health minister in the eastern state of Saxony, which currently has the highest rate of new cases. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Helen Popper)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Gilt Curve’s Near-Inversion Flashes Risk of Hiking Too Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female Founders‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsAutomating the War on Noise PollutionReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe U.K. yield curve is toying with a level last breached in the depths of the financial crisis, as traders weigh the pandemic’s continued drag on growth against decade-high price pressures. The spread between 10- and 30-year gilts briefly fell to zero on Wednesday after th

  • Goldman Sachs launches green finance group with Beijing think tank

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the International Finance Forum (IFF), a Beijing-headquartered think tank, launched a green finance working group on Saturday, the two said. The working group will facilitate dialogue on climate action among senior executives from global corporations and researchers from leading institutions, according to a joint statement sent to Reuters. They said the group will advise and work with policymakers to enhance green finance cooperation in the public and private sectors.

  • U.S. Bill Puts Mexico Electric Car Investments at Risk: Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Investments in Mexico are being put at risk by a U.S. bill offering tax credits for electric vehicles built with domestic labor, Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said in an interview.Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female Founders‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsAutomating the War on Noise PollutionReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAt least two EV investments may not close in Mexico and eight states could lose out on au

  • IMF’s Gopinath Warns Variants Could Derail Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female Founders‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsAutomating the War on Noise PollutionReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe International Monetary Fund sees “downside risks” to the global economic rebound it forecast for this year and next, and is concerned that new coronavirus variants may hinder

  • Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vingroup JSC, Vietnam's largest conglomerate, said on Saturday it is planning to list its car unit on the U.S. stock market in the second half of next year, in an offering expected to raise at least $3 billion. VinFast, Vingroup's automaking arm, had flagged https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vinfast-ipo-idUSKBN2BZ19G in April it was seeking an IPO slated for the second quarter of this year, eyeing a $60 billion valuation with expectation to raise at least $3 billion. In Saturday's statement, Vingroup said it had set up a Singapore-based holding company owning a stake in Vinfast's operations in Vietnam to fuel the IPO process.

  • Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors

    Some investors are preparing for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve by buying the cyclical, economically-sensitive names they gravitated to earlier this year, as expectations grow that the central bank is zeroing in on fighting inflation. The gap between growth stocks and their value-focused counterparts, which include companies like banks, financials and energy firms, has fluctuated throughout the year, driven in part by bets on how quickly the Fed will normalize monetary policy. In recent days, signs that the central bank will move faster than expected in the face of surging consumer prices have slammed the shares of growth and technology companies, which have also been roiled by broader market volatility stemming from concerns over the spreading Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/world/omicron-marches-biden-prepares-us-grim-winter-2021-12-03 of the coronavirus.

  • These 28 Widely Accepted Truths Are Actually False, And Now I Have Trust Issues

    You actually do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing.View Entire Post ›

  • I Went To A Celebrity Dentist To Whiten My Teeth And Here's How Much It Cost, How Much It Hurt, And My Results

    "We call this the lunchtime makeover."View Entire Post ›

  • CVS customer catches pharmacy employee's alleged unsanitary behavior on camera: ‘This is the final straw’

    A CVS customer recorded an employee who allegedly engaged in unsanitary behavior at work, in an incident the shopper referred to as her "final straw" with the pharmacy.

  • Experts Reveal How Many Steps You Need to Take in a Day to Lose Weight

    Whether you track your steps with a wearable fitness tracker or through your phone, knowing how much you've walked in a day can be an extremely useful tool for weight loss. Many of us are sitting for a majority of the day, which can ultimately have a negative impact on our body and brain.

  • With omicron in the US, is it safe to dine indoors now?

    As the omicron variant spreads, Dr. Bruce Hirsch, an infectious disease specialist, offers advice on indoor dining.

  • Ivermectin: Wife of York County man on 'death's doorstep' from COVID sues UPMC to use drug

    Darla Smith filed the lawsuit in behalf of her husband, who is on a ventilator. One of several such lawsuits nationally raises questions about medical care.

  • Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

    The American Heart Association says you shouldn’t take aspirin daily without first talking to your doctor.

  • Women Are Sharing Times Male ER Doctors Completely Dismissed Them, And It's Really Horrifying

    "The doctor lectured me about how I wasn't allowed to go to the ER just because I didn't like my period and was wasting his time."View Entire Post ›

  • Should I get my booster now or wait for omicron guidance? Your COVID questions answered

    Omicron has arrived just as the CDC recommended everyone get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. For some, this has raised questions on how to proceed.

  • Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

    The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up a snippet of genetic material from another virus - possibly one that causes the common cold - present in the same infected cells, according to researchers. This genetic sequence does not appear in any earlier versions of the coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, but is ubiquitous in many other viruses including those that cause the common cold, and also in the human genome, researchers said. By inserting this particular snippet into itself, Omicron might be making itself look "more human," which would help it evade attack by the human immune system, said Venky Soundararajan of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based data analytics firm nference, who led the study https://osf.io/f7txy posted on Thursday on the website OSF Preprints.

  • How Omicron Stacks Up Against the Delta Variant—Including Whether or Not We'll Need a New Vaccine

    Doctors weigh in on how the Omicron variant is different than Delta variant, if a new vaccine will be required, and whether or not omicron may be "worse" than delta.

  • Omicron Triggers ‘Unprecedented’ COVID Surge Hitting Children Under Age 5 in South Africa

    EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty ImagesThe “highly transmissible” Omicron variant of coronavirus ripping through South Africa is putting disproportionately large numbers of children under 5 years old in hospitals, a top South African government medical adviser said Friday.The alarming development raises the prospect of a new global battle cycle against the virus, given that the new variant has already spread to dozens of countries. The South African scientists also said the new variant was spreadin

  • Elderly Asian man who was kicked while in his walker at the beginning of COVID faces attacker in court

    The event: Rong Xin Liao was waiting for a bus near Eddy and Leavenworth Streets in Tenderloin, San Francisco on Feb. 20, 2020, when a man darted out and kicked him on his seated walker. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, was eventually arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following his release, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of another trespassing misdemeanor in Santa Clara County.

  • COVID-19 booster side effects: What to expect and how to manage

    All adults are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, which means more people than ever have already or will soon be experiencing side effects from their