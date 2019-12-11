Merkel to Meet With New Leaders of Social Democrats on Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with the new leaders of Germany’s Social Democrats on Thursday, nearly a week after her junior coalition partner set out demands to remain in government.

Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, who were confirmed as the SPD’s leaders last Friday, are to meet Merkel for breakfast on Thursday, RND media network reported.

The SPD is demanding a series of concessions from the Merkel administration, including increased government spending for infrastructure and social welfare.

Next week the SPD’s leftist leaders are to meet with the chief of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and with the head of its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, RND reported. Formal discussions within the coalition are only to occur in January, according to RND.

