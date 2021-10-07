Merkel meets pope, Draghi in farewell visit to Rome
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Merkel have worked closely for years
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Merkel have worked closely for years
Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.
NASCAR announced the indefinite suspension of Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis on Wednesday. Troconis, who was on the pit box for the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet driven by Kris Wright for last weekend’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, was hit for a behavioral violation detailed in sections 12.8.1.c of the […]
For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.
May Moe Kyi, 23, visited her boyfriend eight times last April and will serve probation.
The apparently homeless man's retort is now trending after an anti-vaccine protester asked why homeless people weren't "dead in the streets with COVID."
A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
He recorded the comeuppance on his security cameras.
The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
Britney just called them out for not getting her "the hell out" of her conservatorship sooner.
Thylane Blondeau walked the Etam Live Show at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. The model stunned in black lingerie from the designer.
William still isn't "willing to kiss and make up" amid his feud with Harry.
Collins's legs stole the show in her latest Instagram post.
Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed to Howard Stern that he and Jennifer Aniston used the "pillow technique" while filming a sex scene in 2002's The Good Girl.
The Clueless actress tragically died in 2009 at the age of 32
Three things that stood out from the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the preseason.
Here are the five biggest questions the Yankees must answer this offseason after falling short of their World Series aspirations yet again.