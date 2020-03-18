Merkel plans rare TV address, but will announce no new restrictions - broadcaster

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make a rare television address to the nation on Wednesday evening, but is not expected to announce further restrictions beyond the social distancing measures already in place, a national broadcaster said.

Citing government sources, national broadcaster ARD said Merkel wanted in pre-recorded remarks to update Germans about where the country stands and remind them of what they can do to help slow the spread of the illness.

It is the first time in her 14 years in office that the Chancellor has given a television address to the nation other than in her annual New Year's address.

Merkel's government has advised the country's 16 regions to shut schools and daycare facilities until the end of the Easter holiday. Shops, except for grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies banks and other essential businesses have been shut. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt)