EU Agrees to Extend U.K. Departure to Oct. 31: Brexit Update

European Union leaders agreed to extend the date of Britain’s departure from the bloc to Oct. 31. It’s longer than Theresa May wanted and there’s a risk she faces a backlash when she takes the deal home. It also potentially sets up a political crisis in the U.K. for later this year.

Time stamps are Brussels time.

Key Developments:

France had been pushing for short extension, others wanted early next year and the result was a compromise of Oct. 31 with a review in JuneMay still aims to leave by May 22 to avoid EU electionsOctober is party conference season in Britain. If May is still in office by then her rivals will be lining up at conference and there’s a risk they will be vvying to take the hardest line against the EUPound unchanged as investors had long priced in an extension

Tusk Confirms Deal (12:53 a.m.)

EU Council President Donald Tusk confirms there’s a deal and he’s now going to talk to May.

EU Leaders Said to Reach Compromise (12:41 a.m.)

EU leaders have reached a compromise deal to extend the Brexit deadline to the end of October with a review in June, according to three people familiar with the situation.

EU Leaders Said to Consider October Deadline (12:29 a.m.)

With leaders struggling to decide whether to push Brexit back by as much as a year, or grant Theresa May’s request for a short extension until June, October is emerging as a possible compromise.

That would mean the U.K. leaves before the next EU Commission takes office and limit London’s entanglement in the next phase of EU business. Two officials suggested Oct. 21 could be the cut off point while two others floated Oct. 31.

France Pushes for Short Brexit Delay to June (11:21 p.m.)

France, which has taken the most hardline position in the leaders’ meeting, is pushing for a delay until June, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. And while other nations also support a short delay, France is the only one that is firmly opposed to a longer extension.

A majority of the 27 EU member states -- including Germany, Spain and Ireland -- are backing a long extension to around year-end, according to the people.

June is the date May asked for. But European Council President Donald Tusk said it wouldn’t allow enough time to find a way through the deadlock.

May Has Power to Veto Extension Terms (10 p.m.)

While Macron talks tough about the prospects for any extension to the Brexit deadline, May has a nuclear option if he overplays his hand. She could, technically, decide to veto any proposal the 27 other leaders make, according to a person familiar with the British side.

That’s because any extension of the period for exit negotiations must be agreed unanimously by every EU member country — including the one that’s leaving. If the EU’s remaining 27 leaders impose unacceptable conditions on an extra delay, May could refuse to sign up to it, the person said.

She would then need to go back to Parliament to decide a way forward, potentially involving a choice between canceling Brexit and leaving the EU with no deal.

French Push for More Conditions (9:45 p.m.)

France is pushing for more guarantees to be attached to the extension, according to a French official. France isn’t alone, as lots of other member states are also weighing the implications of a long extension, the official said.

It’s problematic to have a member state that is on the way out continue to enjoy full membership rights, the official said. The official said that it’s not true to say that anything is preferable to a no-deal scenario.

May Said to Be Evasive on Labour Talks (9:40 p.m.)

May was evasive when asked how talks aimed at finding a consensus with the opposition Labour party were going, according to two people familiar with the situation.

However, an EU official said May told leaders the negotiations with the opposition were going better than was being portrayed publicly.

May Could Stay Leader Through Long Delay (9:30 p.m.)

One question hanging over Brexit is how long May will remain as Tory leader and British prime minister. She promised her party she would quit to allow a new premier to lead phase two of the negotiations, on the future trade talks, once the divorce deal is done. But if ratifying the exit deal is delayed by nine months or a year, could she stay for that long?