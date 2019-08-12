Merkel stands by principle of balanced budget, spokesman says

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made it clear that she stands by the principle of a balanced budget, her spokesman said after an official said the finance ministry was considering issuing new debt to finance a climate protection programme.

"The chancellor has never left any doubt ... that she stands by the principle of a balanced budget," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference on Monday.

"We have a policy that is not being called into question that we had balanced budgets in recent years and we continue to strive for those," he added.

