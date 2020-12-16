Germany's hard shutdown could last beyond January, Angela Merkel warns

People queue outside a discount apparel store at Berlin's Alexanderplatz shopping district ahead of a partial lockdown - JOHN MACDOUGALL /AFP

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces a new peak of Covid-19 infections next month, raising doubts that the country’s hard lockdown will end in early January as initially planned.

January and February are likely to be particularly tough months, Mrs Merkel told her CDU-led conservative bloc in parliament on Tuesday, according to a participant in the virtual meeting. The country was heading toward an incidence rate of 200 cases per 100,000 people over seven days, she said.

From Wednesday, Germany will shutter non-essential stores, urge employers to close workplaces and encourage parents to keep children away from school in a nationwide lockdown agreed by Mrs Merkel and the 16 regional state leaders on Sunday.

The stricter curbs were meant to last until Jan 10, but the chancellor’s comments on Tuesday raise the likelihood that they will be extended at her next meeting with state leaders in early January. German law requires the government to reassess a nationwide lockdown every four weeks.

Germany’s daily coronavirus cases and deaths hit new peaks last week and Mrs Merkel warned that the country is experiencing another phase of exponential growth. More than 22,000 have died from the disease, which has infected a total of 1.36 million people in the country.

The country’s seven-day incidence rate has risen sharply in the past few weeks and currently is at a near-record of 174 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the RKI public health institute. Officials have said the seven-day incidence rate needs to come down to 50 per 100,000 and stay there.

For the German government, it is impossible to develop a long-term strategy against the pandemic, because there are still too many unknowns about the disease, Mrs Merkel told her caucus on Tuesday. She appealed to state leaders not to make any exceptions from the lockdown rules, warning this would risk extending the restrictions even further.

Mrs Merkel said it was too early to tell when the pandemic would be over, in remarks that will dampen growing optimism that the expected European approval of a the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week could quickly lower the number of new infections.