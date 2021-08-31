Merkel takes aim at SPD's Scholz over far-left coalition option

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the possibility that Social Democrat Olaf Scholz could try to form a coalition with the far-left Linke party after a Sept. 26 national election was one "huge difference" between them.

Scholz has consciously aped Merkel's style during campaigning and a snap poll showed he beat other candidates in a televised debate on Sunday. However, when pressed during the debate, he did not rule out a coalition with the Linke.

"With me as chancellor there would never be a coalition in which the Linke is involved, and whether this (stance) is shared by Olaf Scholz or not remains open," Merkel told a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

"In this context, there is simply a huge difference for the future of Germany between me and him," she added.

