Merkel Urges Allies Not to Jump Ship Days Before Key Election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an unusual plea for her coalition to continue only days before her junior partner decides whether to jump ship.

“We’ve done much, we’ve started a lot, but much still remains to be done,” Merkel said during a budget debate in parliament. “Therefore I think we should continue working long in this legislative period. That’s my opinion. I’m in.”

It was a blunt acknowledgment how fragile her government is and comes days before the Social Democrats elect a new leader and decide whether they go into opposition.

After 14 years in office, Merkel is to step down at the latest when her current mandate runs out in 2021.

