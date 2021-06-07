Merkel urges 'catch up' as Germany opens semiconductor factory

  • Bosch has invested roughly one billion euro ($1.2 billion) in the highly automated factory
  • Bosch's plant will churn out advanced 300-millimetre semiconductor wafers
  • The factory is located in Dresden, a hi-tech hub in former communist East Germany
1 / 3

Merkel urges 'catch up' as Germany opens semiconductor factory

Bosch has invested roughly one billion euro ($1.2 billion) in the highly automated factory
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jens SCHLUETER with Yann SCHREIBER in Frankfurt
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leading car parts supplier Bosch inaugurated a new semiconductor factory in Germany on Monday, hailed by Chancellor Angela Merkel as a boost to Europe's efforts to reduce reliance on Asian chipmakers at a time of global shortages.

Speaking via video link at the opening ceremony, Merkel said homegrown semiconductors would "make Germany and Europe not just more crisis-proof, but also create new opportunities for growth".

Bosch has invested roughly one billion euro ($1.2 billion) in the highly automated factory, the single biggest investment in the German firm's 130-year history.

Merkel's government has contributed 140 million euros.

The factory is located in Saxony state capital Dresden, a hi-tech hub in former communist East Germany colloquially known as "Silicon Saxony".

Merkel has in recent months repeatedly lamented Europe's dependence on foreign-made semiconductors, and said Monday that the current bottlenecks were "weighing on the economic recovery".

A pandemic-fuelled surge in demand for home electronics has throttled global computer chip supplies, with manufacturers struggling to get their hands on the tiny yet critical components needed in everything from cars and planes to smartphones and game consoles.

But Merkel said even without the pandemic, the burgeoning "internet of things" universe was always going to fuel demand for semiconductors.

If Europeans "want to have a say" in the key market, "we need to catch up to Asia and the United States", Merkel said.

"We have to be ambitious. Our competitors around the world aren't sleeping."

Addressing the same online ceremony, the European Commission's competition chief Margrethe Vestager said the Bosch factory would "strengthen Europe's competitiveness as a cradle for cutting-edge innovations".

She reiterated that the European Union aims to produce 20 percent of the world's semiconductors by 2030.

- 'Every part helps' -

Bosch's so-called smart plant, which will churn out advanced 300-millimetre semiconductor wafers and lean heavily on artificial intelligence for data crunching, has opened ahead of schedule.

The first chips, to be used in Bosch power tools, will roll off the production line in July, six months earlier than originally planned, the firm said.

Production of crucial automotive chips will start in September, three months earlier than projected.

Carmakers have been among the hardest hit by the chip shortages, with giants like Volkswagen and General Motors forced to temporarily trim production earlier this year.

Bosch already makes smaller wafers with diameters of 150 and 200 millimetres at another plant in Germany.

Jens Fabrowsky, executive vice president of Bosch's automotive electronics unit, said the new Dresden plant alone would not solve Europe's lack of semiconductors.

"But in a tense situation, every part helps," he told AFP.

ys-mfp/hmn/jj

Recommended Stories

  • The Global Semiconductor Shortage Could Extend Into 2023

    Manufacturing space at semiconductor foundries is limited, and some industries are feeling the squeeze.

  • Dr. Chan on plans to close mass vaccination sites

    Nearly 50% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 70% of adults with at least one dose. With these positive metrics, plans were released this week to close all state mass vaccination sites by mid-July. Joining us with more on those plans is Maryland Deputy Public Health Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan.

  • Bosch Inaugurates $1.2B Factory to Counter Global Semiconductor Chip Shortage

    Robert Bosch GmbH inaugurated a 1 billion-euro ($1.2 billion) factory in Dresden, Germany, to counter the semiconductor chip supply constraints and reduce dependence on Asian or U.S. imports, Bloomberg reports. The plant received 200 million euros ($243 million) in state aid under an E.U. investment scheme, Reuters reports. It will start manufacturing power tool chips in July and automotive chips in September. The E.U. pledged to produce at least 20% of the global supply on a value basis by the

  • Dollar subdued as investors look to key U.S. inflation gauge

    The U.S. dollar was subdued on Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data due later in the week after softer-than-expected jobs data quelled expectations of an early tapering in the Federal Reserve's stimulus. Friday's jobs data, which showed U.S. non-farm payrolls increasing by 559,000 in May, fell 90,000 jobs short of expectations. The data helped to pin down U.S. bond yields near their recent lows, weighing on the dollar, while investors now looked to consumer price data on Thursday for fresh direction.

  • Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP member, announces pregnancy

    U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, whose loyalty to former president Donald Trump won her a leadership post in the House Republican caucus, announced on Twitter that she is expecting her first child. The post on Twitter and Instagram included a photo of Stefanik and her husband, Matthew Manda, patting her baby bump. Stefanik, 36, was first elected to Congress in 2014.

  • Biden on course to miss July vaccination target as majority of anti-vaxxers say they’ll never take it

    Of unvaccinated adults, 78 per cent said it was unlikely they would ever receive the vaccine

  • Bosch opens German chip plant, its biggest-ever investment

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Robert Bosch opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) chip plant in Germany on Monday, a record investment by the leading automotive supplier as it stakes a claim to equipping the latest electric and self-driving cars. The plant, located in a semiconductor hub near Dresden, opens as the automotive industry battles a global chip shortage, and will increase Bosch's ability to serve carmakers directly, relying less on third-party manufacturers. Addressing an online opening ceremony, Chancellor Angela Merkel said semiconductor shortages were hampering Germany's economic recovery, and that it was important to strengthen resilience against external supply disruptions.

  • G-7 Nations Approve Landmark Tax Deal

    Jun.07 -- European American Chamber of Commerce New York Chapter Executive Director Yvonne Bendinger-Rothschild speaks to Bloomberg's Alix Steel about G-7 corporate tax rates on "Bloomberg Markets".

  • Vote on new Israeli government to be held in coming week

    Israel's parliament speaker said Monday that a vote to approve a new government that would end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule will be held in the coming week, without setting a precise date. The announcement by Yariv Levin, a close Netanyahu ally, leaves time for the prime minister's efforts to try to peel away supporters from the fragile coalition arrayed against him, which consists of eight parties and has only a narrow majority in Israel's 120-member Knesset, or parliament. Netanyahu's supporters have launched a blistering campaign against his opponents, including death threats and raucous protests outside their homes that has forced the Knesset to beef up their security details.

  • Analysis: Germany's Greens get the blues ahead of hoped-for national election victory

    Just when they dared to dream of their first ever national election victory, Germany's Greens have been knocked off course. A thumping by the conservatives in a regional election on Sunday rounded out a brutal couple of weeks for the ecologists that saw their squeaky-clean image tarnished by a bonus payment scandal and their suggestion that Germany should arm Ukraine. With their eye on Germany's chancellery for the first time in their 40-year history, the Greens are suddenly having to grow up fast to handle an assault from Angela Merkel's conservatives, stepped-up social media attacks and creeping pressure from Russia against their support for Ukraine and clean energy.

  • Bosch opens $1.2 billion chip plant in Germany

    Germany technology and parts supplier Robert Bosch opened a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) chip factory in Dresden, Germany on Monday, the single largest investment in the company’s history. “Regardless of which powertrain we talk about … always we need a semiconductor and sensor,” Bosch’s executive vice president of automotive electronics Jens Fabrowsky told TechCrunch. 300 millimeters is a “new field of technology,” Fabrowsky explained.

  • North Korea's Kim meets senior officials to address economy - KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of senior officials of the Workers' Party to evaluate and improve the economy in the second half of the year, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. Kim is seeking a greater role in government to lift up an economy battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear programme, and strict border closures to ward off the coronavirus. North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, although Seoul officials have said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out as the North had trade and people-to-people exchanges with China before closing its border early last year.

  • Police release color images of unidentified boy ‘Little Zion’ found dead near Nevada hiking trail

    Police hope the new images will help identify the boy, who was found dead of a homicide in Mountain Springs, Nevada

  • One dog killed, another injured in coyote attacks on trails in the Boise Foothills

    Both dogs were on the Lower Hulls Gulch Trail when they were attacked.

  • Jailed Catalan separatist leader admits errors, opens way for easing of tensions

    The most prominent of Catalonia's jailed separatist leaders on Monday said his camp had made mistakes and needed to adapt its strategy, a move that could help the Spanish government's efforts to ease tensions over the region. Oriol Junqueras is in prison over his role in organising an unauthorised referendum in 2017 and for the short-lived declaration of independence that followed it. The independence bid was Spain's biggest political crisis in decades, sending shockwaves that are still felt and leaving political leaders struggling to deal with the challenge of what to do with the region.

  • Chinese state media blasts US for taking Covid shots to Taiwan on a military plane

    Global Times accuses senators of ‘making further provocations’

  • Three US senators to visit Taiwan in trip expected to anger China

    Bipartisan group to meet top Taiwanese officials

  • Trump to go on tour with Bill O’Reilly in bid to maintain relevancy

    Trump to tour with ex-Fox host later this year

  • Kylr Yust, convicted in April of killing two young women, to be sentenced Monday

    The jury recommended sentencing Kylr Yust to life in prison after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions.

  • White House argues that voting rights protections are a national security issue

    As Congress mulls critical elections legislation, Jake Sullivan argues ‘strong, vibrant democracy’ makes best case to democracies abroad that ‘our model is best’