Merkel vows continuity on last visit to Erdogan
Merkel and Erdogan developed close but complex relations during her 16 years in power
Merkel and Erdogan developed close but complex relations during her 16 years in power
Before and after photos of the course reveal dramatic change.
The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy, writes Lisa Beilfuss.
The former Trump White House press secretary earned a blistering two-word rebuke from Mary Trump, the ex-president's niece.
A new book by Michael Wolff reveals Jeffrey Epstein's thinking in the final months of his life, including his desire to make a deal with prosecutors.
Lin Wood told Insider that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
Protesters say Trump's security guards assaulted them, but Trump has tried to get out of testifying by claiming he had immunity as president.
The former president's legal troubles are starting to catch up to him
McCabe was fired in 2018 after multiple public attacks from Trump. In a lawsuit against the Justice Department, he alleged the firing was political.
"This book is for the public to read and they can believe, look and decide for themselves if I've been honest," Stephanie Grisham says of her new memoir
Massachusetts’ Republican officials reportedly spent thousands of dollars to support the campaign of a Boston City Council candidate who has repeatedly expressed anti-Asian sentiments on social media. Driving the news: Donnie Palmer, who ran in the Sept. 14 preliminary election, has made anti-Asian statements targeting Michelle Wu, a Taiwanese American councilor running to become Boston’s mayor. In a Facebook post on Aug. 29, Palmer asked, “ARE WE ABOUT TO ELECT A CHINESE CITIZEN TO CONTROL THE CITY OF BOSTON?” The post included side-by-side photos of Wu and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The incident occurred in the Sea of Japan, where US warships have challenged Russian maritime claims in the past.
If you're concerned that the U.S. government wants to monitor your bank account, you're not alone. Plenty of lawmakers, consumers and banking trade groups are pushing back against the idea, which was...
The social media movement reflects growing tension over pandemic-driven supply chain snags causing shipping delays, port congestion, labor shortages and inflation.
A crowd of 100 people wreaked havoc in downtown Portland, Oregon, this week – smashing storefront windows, lighting dumpsters on fire and causing at least $500,000 in damage – but police officers didn't stop them. Portland Police Bureau officials say that's because of legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers this year, which restricts the tools they can use to confront people vandalizing buildings and causing mayhem. “The reason that we did not intervene goes back to what we talked about last month with House Bill 2928 and the restrictions placed on us in a crowd control environment,” KOIN reports that Portland Police Lt. Jake Jensen said in a neighborhood meeting Thursday.
The committee on the Capitol riot scheduled a Tuesday hearing to vote on holding Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, in congressional contempt.
The Russia expert, whose new book is titled 'There Is Nothing for You Here,' devoted her career to understanding the threat posed by the Kremlin but came to believe while serving in the Trump administration that the greatest danger to America is internal.
In an email sent to all of South Carolina’s state senators and their staff, she wrote, “That sure is the whitest looking black guy I’ve ever seen.”
Three women face voter fraud charges connected to the 2020 election in Michigan.
Trump built a luxury golf resort in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, in 2012. The sand dune system on which the course is now almost completely destroyed.
Did independence hero Mahatma Gandhi advise his political rival to write mercy petitions to the British?