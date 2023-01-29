Merkel's long-time advisor supports provision of fighter jets to Ukraine

Christoph Heusgen, former advisor to Angela Merkel on foreign policy and current chairman of the Munich Security Conference, supports the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine to protect it against Russian attacks.

Source: Heusgen on air of ARD; European Pravda

Details: "I believe that the supply of fighter jets is sufficient for better protection of Ukraine against Russian attacks," he said.

Heusgen states that it would be possible to discuss the provision of American F-16 fighters or Soviet-made fighters from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic to Kyiv.

In addition, the chairman of the Munich Conference also reminded that, according to international law, foreign forces are allowed to supply Ukraine with weapons, in particular combat tanks, as well as combat aircraft.

As reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claims that the question of a possible provision of fighter jets to Ukraine is not even in question at the moment.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius previously also spoke out against the provision of German fighter jets to Ukraine. "This is out of the question," he said.

However, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said last week that there was "no taboo" in the Netherlands about discussing the F-16 request if it came from Ukraine, and the Slovak government has openly talked about plans to give Soviet MiG-29s to Ukraine.

