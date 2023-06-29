Merkel's make-up still paid for by German taxpayer

Angela Merkel continues to use a stylist for her public appearances around Europe - AFP/BERTRAND GUAY

Angela Merkel’s hair and make-up are still being paid for by German taxpayers more than 18 months after she left office, according to a Freedom of Information request.

‌The ex-chancellor frequently travels with a personal stylist in tow during trips across Europe for public appearances and closed-door meetings.

‌But some of her requests have raised eyebrows in the chancellery, which has to authorise the payments.

‌Ahead of a stay by Ms Merkel in the Netherlands last year, a chancellery official reacted sarcastically to a request that her stylist receive a €500 (£430) hotel room, calling the price “a real deal”.

‌A more senior official acknowledged that the sum was “princely” but approved it regardless, according to the Tagesspiegel newspaper, which obtained the communications based on a Freedom of Information request.

Angela Merkel on a commercial flight from Paris to Berlin - ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock/ Sean Smuda

‌Before a separate trip to Geneva, Ms Merkel’s office requested that her stylist receive a room priced at €340 a night.

‌An official at the chancellery reminded her that the budget was limited to rooms under €200, but again an exception was made.

‌A spokesman for Ms Merkel confirmed to the Telegraph that she continues to employ a freelance stylist at the public expense, saying that “the assumption of costs by the chancellery is linked to the fulfilment of the former chancellor’s continuing official duties at public and non-public appointments in the interest of the Federal Government.”

‌Ms Merkel’s office and the chancellery have refused to divulge how much has been spent on her personal stylist since she left office.

‌It is unclear if the stylist accompanies the former chancellor on all her publicly announced engagements.

‌In recent weeks, Ms Merkel has travelled to Dusseldorf, Munich and Paris to be honoured with awards in recognition of her public service.

Annalena Baerbock employs a stylist on a yearly salary of €137,000 - POOL/REUTERS

‌With a permanent staff of nine, the 68-year-old already has a larger team in her public role as former chancellor than any of her predecessors.

‌Gerhard Schröder, a former chancellor of Germany, had a staff of four before his office was taken away from him last year over his business links to the Russian state.

While the news is likely to damage Ms Merkel’s reputation as a politician who doesn’t set much store by appearances, the public costs for stylists and photographers have skyrocketed since she left office.

‌Figures released earlier this year show that payments to stylists and photographers leapt by 80 per cent to €1.5 million in the first year that Olaf Scholz’ government was in power.

‌The biggest spender was foreign minister Annalena Baerbock of The Greens Party. Known for her colourful dress sense, Ms Baerbock employs a personal stylist on a yearly salary of €137,000.

