Merkley, Whitehouse, Huffman press for ambitious action to combat plastic pollution

Nov. 29—Oregon's U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, along with Senator Whitehouse (D-RI) and Representative Jared Huffman (D-CA-02), are urging U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to embrace strong action to combat plastic pollution at the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC)'s session on plastic pollution recently in Nairobi.

In a letter to the Secretary sent leading up to the summit, the lawmakers highlighted the clear and present threat plastic pollution poses to public health, national security, and the future of the planet, and called for an ambitious approach to the negotiations and bold leadership from the United States.

"Plastics are a large and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions. Petrochemical and harmful waste management facilities are overwhelmingly sited in poor, rural, Indigenous communities and communities of color. Exposing residents of these communities to contaminated air, soil, and water, resulting in major health issues, including increased incidences of asthma, cancers, endocrine disruption, developmental disorders, and heart disease," wrote the lawmakers. "The international legally binding instrument is a unique opportunity for the world to come together and address this global crisis."

The lawmakers urge the Biden administration to show leadership and ambition in tackling the plastic pollution during the INC session by supporting the following goals in negotiations:

A small number of producing countries cannot be empowered to stop the rest of the world from addressing this crisis;

A meaningful treaty must include binding production limits;

Innovation and circularity cannot be excuses for inaction;

Parties to the treaty must have tools to protect themselves.

Merkley is a leader in Congress on combatting plastic pollution. In his role as the Chair of the Environment and Public Works subcommittee overseeing environmental justice and chemical safety, Merkley has been holding a series of hearings investigating plastic production and pollution. Merkley's hearings have examined: environmental and climate damage from plastics, impacts of plastics on environmental justice communities, reuse and refill systems, beverage container waste, and consumer challenges to recycling. Merkley, along with Representative Jared Huffman (D-CA), leads the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act, the most comprehensive plan ever introduced in Congress to address the plastic pollution crisis that is poisoning our air, water, and land, and disproportionately impacting communities of color and low-income Americans.