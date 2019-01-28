Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL) Insiders Have Been Selling

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Merlin Entertainments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Chief New Openings Officer and Member of Executive Board John Jakobsen for UK£619k worth of shares, at about UK£3.87 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of UK£3.32. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Merlin Entertainments shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around UK£3.71, on average. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:MERL Insider Trading January 28th 19 More

Insider Ownership of Merlin Entertainments

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Merlin Entertainments insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about UK£41m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Merlin Entertainments Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Merlin Entertainments insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. Our analysis of Merlin Entertainments insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Merlin Entertainments.

