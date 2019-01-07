Is Merlin Entertainments plc’s (LON:MERL) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Merlin Entertainments plc’s (LON:MERL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Merlin Entertainments has a P/E ratio of 16.08, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.2%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Merlin Entertainments:

P/E of 16.08 = £3.23 ÷ £0.20 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Merlin Entertainments saw earnings per share decrease by 3.2% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 10% per year over the last five years.

How Does Merlin Entertainments’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.8) for companies in the hospitality industry is roughly the same as Merlin Entertainments’s P/E.

That indicates that the market expects Merlin Entertainments will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Merlin Entertainments’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Merlin Entertainments’s net debt is 37% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Merlin Entertainments’s P/E Ratio

Merlin Entertainments trades on a P/E ratio of 16.1, which is fairly close to the GB market average of 15.1. When you consider the lack of EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market is optimistic about the future for the business.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'