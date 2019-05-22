Are Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £-14.42 £45.20 £98.43 £171.70 £201.10 £224.06 £242.79 £257.89 £270.07 £279.99 Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.42% Est @ 8.36% Est @ 6.22% Est @ 4.72% Est @ 3.67% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.84% £-13.25 £38.15 £76.35 £122.37 £131.68 £134.80 £134.21 £130.98 £126.03 £120.05

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= £1.00b

"Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£280m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.8% – 1.2%) = UK£3.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = £UK£3.7b ÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10 = £1.60b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is £2.60b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of £2.54. Relative to the current share price of £3.38, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Merlin Entertainments as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.144. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.