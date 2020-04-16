Merlin Law Group Offering Free Policy Reviews To Determine Business Interruption Coverage For COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Law Group, a law firm specializing in property insurance claims and dedicated to obtaining justice for policyholders, is offering free policy reviews to policyholders looking to file business interruption claims for losses incurred from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Businessowners have been left scrambling in the wake of mandated Stay-At-Home orders. Many businesses have temporarily closed due to law, choice, or economic conditions in order to protect our communities. As a result, some businesses have been forced to lay-off or furlough employees.

These hardships have raised many questions regarding business interruption coverage. Unless you've recently signed up for a business interruption policy, it is unlikely you will see Coronavirus mentioned by name. However, there are policies that mention coverage extensions for interruption related to a pandemic or epidemic. Many policies also include civil authority provisions, which can apply when a civil authority (state, local, or federal governmental entity) restricts access to a policyholder's premises.

The experienced attorneys at Merlin Law Group are inviting policyholders to submit their policy language for a free review. Their attorneys can walk you through the policy language to identify which coverages you may have and any possible exclusions or limitations. Merlin's goal is to help policyholders receive the full entitlement of their policy benefits in order to help alleviate some of the financial strain many of them are facing today.

Policyholders can enter their information on the Merlin Law Group website here. The firm has also created an eBook that discusses COVID-19 and business interruption claims. Policyholders can access that eBook here.

Some states have already begun teasing legislation shaped to assist policyholders seeking business interruption claims. However, this legislation is tentative and could be altered before being signed into law. Merlin Law Group recommends consulting with an experienced property insurance claim attorney given the uncertainty surrounding these types of claims given the current circumstances. With Merlin Law Group's free policy review assistance, policyholders can be confident in verifying the presence of any business interruption coverage.

About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing policyholders and litigating their insurance claims for over 35 years. We have represented individual homeowners, commercial enterprises, condominium associations, and large municipalities. Our firm has successfully litigated and recovered hundreds of millions in damages for our clients. Having a dedicated trial team, financial resources to fight insurance companies, and attorneys nationwide has enabled Merlin Law Group to stand out from our competitors.

