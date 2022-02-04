🌱Merlo Locked Down For Police Search + Hillsboro Man's Gov Run

Hello Beaverton! Ash DeMello, your usual source for the Beaverton Daily, is off today. But Patch still wants to make sure you are up-to-date on all the local happenings, so I’m here to fill in. Now, on to everything you need to know in 5 minutes or less. - Merlin Douglass

As a result of a car crash at SW Merlo and SW 170th, Washington County deputies are searching for Amir Isaiah Walker, age 22, in Beaverton. Walker is wanted on multiple felony charges. For a short while on Thursday, Merlo Station High School was on lockdown due to the search. (KATU) Oregon has the second-highest addiction rates in the nation in 2020, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. While Oregon ranks first in the nation for methamphetamine and opioid misuse, alcohol is the most misused substance in the state. Worse yet, the state ranks last in treatment options. (opb.org) A Hillsboro man who has been charged with assaulting Capitol police on January 6 in Washington D.C. is running for governor. Reed Christensen, 63, a former Intel engineer, has filed paperwork with the state to run as a Republican for the office. Despite a hearing on his federal assault charges scheduled for March 23, he says he plans to travel in an RV with his wife around the state for the next ten months campaigning. (Willamette Week) A petition to place the ban on flavored tobacco on the May ballot has halted enforcement of the ordinance in Washington County. The county confirmed that the charter prohibits enforcement of the ban until the matter is decided by voters. The ordinance was passed last November, and enforcement began at the beginning of the year. It was halted after the required number of signatures was verified by the county election offices. (Pamplin Media Group) Are you in search of some authentic Soul Food? Zuri Anderson reports that the best of that cuisine is available right here in Beaverton. Head over to Riptz City Eats, located in the Canyon Place Shopping Center, for mac n cheese, fried catfish, collard greens and more. (iHeartRadio)

Great Gatsby’s Daisy , an original adaptation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, Great Gatsby will be presented by the Experience Theater Project will be performed at the Masonic Lodge , 4690 SW Watson at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at their website or at the door.

Still in need of an initial vaccination or maybe your booster? Walk-in COVID vaccination clinics will be open this weekend at Greenway Elementary School in Beaverton from noon to 6:45 p.m.

Eugenie Jones - The Walters Center in Hillsboro is the spot to hear a Jazz Week Review top-50 artist. Tickets start at $22. (7:30 PM)

Don’t forget. Beaverton Schools are not holding classes today . This is a grading day in the district and while teachers need to come in, students get some time off.

Free N95 masks are available at local pharmacies such as Fred Meyer. President Biden has announced in January that the surplus will be made available to the public. Other retailers with free N95 masks include QVC, Albertsons, Safeway, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS.

Sign ups for the Spring Flag Football League are already starting. The program fees are discounted if they are paid by February 11. The season begins in April. For more information go to i9sports.com

Sun Connections has just been voted the #1 travel agency in Beaverton in the Best of Beaverton Reader’s Choice awards. They have been a fixture in Beaverton for 23 years.

