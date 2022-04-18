🌱 Mermaid School + Child Predator + Party Shooting

Happy Tuesday, Las Vegas! Here's everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Windy and warm. High: 87 Low: 61.

Here are the top three stories today in Las Vegas:

Mermaid School is being offered on weekends in June for children ages 7-12. This unique experience will allow kids to swim in the aquarium with a mermaid tail along with getting an exclusive tour of the aquarium! Make your reservation today. (Fox 5 Las Vegas) The FBI Las Vegas Office is warning that there has been an increase in the number of catfishes posing as young girls to manipulate underage boys into sending inappropriate images and videos. This criminal activity is known as sextortion, and parents are being urged to keep an eye out and protect their children. (KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas) A Saturday shooting at a house party left four people injured. Two of the victims are minors, but only one woman is in critical condition while the rest are stable. The suspect is not yet in custody, and there is no further word on the event. (Fox 5 Las Vegas)

Today in Las Vegas:

Affordable Care Act One-On-One Help - Rainbow Library (11:00 AM)

Free COVID-19 Testing - Centennial Hills Library (2:00 PM)

Tech Tuesday - Summerlin Library (4:30 PM)

0-5 Storytime - West Las Vegas Library (5:30 PM)

From my notebook:

A fire weather warning and wind advisory has been issued for Las Vegas from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is warning about Southwest winds from 20-30 mph with gusts that could be as strong as 50-60 mph. (Facebook)

Heavy metal music is coming to Las Vegas on Jul. 28! Check out Anthrax and Black Label Society at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. (Vegas24Seven.com)

Check out the latest job openings in Las Vegas! There are a variety of different jobs, so you’re bound to find something that will suit you. (Las Vegas Patch)

Events:

Breast Ultrasound Screening Coming Direct to You! (April 20)

Food Truck Wednesdays @Mountain Lakes Estates - April 20 (April 20)

Estate Planning Seminar on 4/21 & 4/23 (April 21)

