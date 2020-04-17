Should You Like Mermeren Kombinat AD’s (ATH:MERKO) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at Mermeren Kombinat AD (ATH:MERKO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Mermeren Kombinat AD:

0.57 = €22m ÷ (€41m - €2.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Mermeren Kombinat AD has an ROCE of 57%.

Does Mermeren Kombinat AD Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Mermeren Kombinat AD's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.4% average in the Basic Materials industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Mermeren Kombinat AD's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

In our analysis, Mermeren Kombinat AD's ROCE appears to be 57%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 19%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Mermeren Kombinat AD's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ATSE:MERKO Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Mermeren Kombinat AD has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Mermeren Kombinat AD's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Mermeren Kombinat AD has total assets of €41m and current liabilities of €2.0m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 4.7% of its total assets. Modest current liabilities are not boosting Mermeren Kombinat AD's very nice ROCE.