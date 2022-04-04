Merriam police search for vehicle possibly tied to multi-victim shooting Saturday

Merriam police are attempting to locate the occupants of a vehicle believed to be involved in a multi-victim shooting that happened late Saturday.

It’s unclear how many people were injured in the shooting that occurred on Shawnee Mission Parkway near I-35 at about 10 p.m.

Shortly before the shooting, the car, a lime green 2011 Dodge Challenger with black racing stripes, was seen near Sky Zone at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira Road and QuikTrip at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Goddard, according to the Merriam Police Department.

The car’s Missouri license plate number is GJ1-A7R. The victim’s car was a Chevrolet Cruz, according to police.

A spokeswoman for the department said the extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown.

Police are asking if anyone has information related to the shooting or to the car, to contact Merriam Police Investigations at 913-322-5560.