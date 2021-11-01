Merriam-Webster adds over 400 new words
Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary, including a number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media.
Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary, including a number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media.
Where Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan land will be the most intriguing thing about the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 9.
Jameis Winston was in a lot of pain after he was tackled awkwardly.
According to police in Fostoria, Ohio, two pieces of candy distributed during trick-or-treating have been reported for implanted sewing needles.
The actress and model is a mom of three.
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
TikTok user Chelsie Gleason went viral after sharing this shocking gym video
In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.
Parents of Black students at a Florida high school are infuriated after they say their children were suspended for getting into an altercation with a […]
Kyle Busch used an offensive slur in a post-race interview Sunday. Busch was angry with fellow driver Brad Keselowski.
Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9
Gabrielle Union left fans flabbergasted on Friday, Oct. 29, after the actress uploaded a sexy photo for her 49th birthday, including her husband, Dwyane Wade. […]
Candace Cameron Bure's Instagram post from a recent wedding was met with criticism over her family's fashion choices, leading the star to respond directly to a number of the negative comments.
Warriors star Klay Thompson went all-out for Halloween with this Larry Bird costume and great impersonation of the Celtics legend.
If looks could kill.
Musk was responding to a plea from the UN World Food Programme's director, who recently said $6 billion could save 42 million people from starvation.
Kyle Busch apologizes for a comment he made to reporters.
In September, Aaron Rodgers shared his plans to dress up as "a hero of mine who has long-ish hair" for Halloween this year
For now, Jeremy McNichols is the Titans running back to own in the wake of Derrick Henry's injury.
Daniel Joseph Triplett, an Oklahoma business owner, has been arrested on charges of murdering his employee, Brent Mack, and burying the 50-year-old man under a […]
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.