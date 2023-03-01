Merriam-Webster Asks For Best Non-English Words And The Results Are Awesome

Merriam-Webster Asks For Best Non-English Words And The Results Are Awesome
David Moye
·3 min read

Merriam-Webster started a Twitter thread on Tuesday, and there are no words for just how awesome it was.

The premise was simple: The dictionary publisher simply asked non-English speakers for words in their language that are perfect, but don’t translate easily into English.

The results were a veritable cornucopia of words that truly fit every sort of occasion ― some more specifically than you might expect.

Related...

Recommended Stories