🌱Merrick Bus Crash Turns Fatal + Affordable Housing In Hempstead

Hello Merrick! We made it all the way to Thursday. I’m Merlin Douglass, your intrepid guest curator and here’s what you need to know to start your day.

First, today's weather:

Thunderstorms are on the horizon. High 64 Low: 55

Here are the top stories in Merrick today:

Marc Kopman, 70, died Tuesday in the hospital after being hit by a school bus in Merrick on March 28. The school bus hit the man after being involved in a crash with a Ford F-150 truck. The bus did not have any children on board when it struck Mr. Kopman. (Daily Voice) More affordable housing is coming to Hempstead. The Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency has approved economic incentives worth $121.5 million to bring 228 income-restricted rental units to the two-and-a half-acres site at Main Street and Bedell. The development will be mixed use with commercial space on the ground floor. (Long Island Business News, subscription required) A Uniondale woman was indicted on dozens of charges 11 months after she hit multiple cars in a Hempstead neighborhood, killing one man. Tasha Brown pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, manslaughter and reckless driving. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison. (NBC) As COVID numbers around the state inch up, seniors and others with compromising conditions are being offered another vaccine booster to keep them safe. FDA advisors have stated that vaccines lose much of their effectiveness against the virus as far as preventing infections but they still offer significant protection against severe disease. This caveat has healthy seniors wondering whether or not they should “save” the fourth shot for an intended trip or event in which they might need additional protection. (Long Island Press) Hempstead will offer classes for first time homebuyers. Thirteen seminars will be offered between April 27 and June 11 in an attempt to simplify the home buying process. All the seminars are free and will be presented by real estate professionals. (Hempstead Town News)

From our sponsor:

Story continues

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security,” or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

Today in Merrick:

Raynham Hall Museum has a self-guided augmented reality history tour. The museum, located at 30 W. Main in Oyster Bay. The event is called 1776AR and focuses on interactive engagement in New York history with an app downloaded to visitors' phones. The cost of the timed tickets is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and students with children under 5 admitted for free. (1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.)

Preschool Storytime at the North Merrick Library - This event is for children aged 3 to 5 years and their grown up. Registration is required but will cover today’s story hour and the story hour for April 21 and 28 as well. (2:00 P.M. to 2:30 P.M.)

Join fellow Blues enthusiasts at the Blues Night Jam at The Loft at the Bellmore Playhouse, 525 Bedford Avenue in Bellmore. The event runs from 7:30 P.M. to 11:30 P.M., and guests must order food and drink to be seated. The event is free but donations are requested at the door.

From my notebook:

The Town of Hempstead is signing up residents for a reverse 911 alert notification system. This program allows the city to quickly notify residents and businesses with important updates and emergency information. Sign up here.

If you’re looking for some indoor activities today, consider the Tackapausha Museum and Preserve, 2225 Washington Avenue in Seaford. The museum focuses on the local ecology of Long Island with displays, shows, animal exhibits and interactive activities. The museum is open 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children over 5 and children under 5 are free.

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the Merrick Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ash.the.copyartist@gmail.com

That’s it for today, friends. Have a terrific Thursday and join us back here tomorrow when Ash DeMello will be back with more news for you.

—Merlin Douglass





This article originally appeared on the Merrick Patch