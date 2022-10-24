Merrick Garland announces charges against Chinese nationals trying to influence the US
The Department of Justice issued charges against Chinese nationals for allegedly trying to exert influence in the U.S. to benefit their own country.
The U.S. Justice Department has taken several actions to disrupt criminal activity by individuals working on behalf of the government of the People's Republic of China, said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during a news conference on Monday. Garland said two Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct, influence and impede a criminal prosecution of a China-based telecom company; four individuals have been charged with conspiring to act in the U.S. as illegal
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against 13 Chinese nationals trying to influence the United States
More than three years after Manhattan prosecutors started investigating Donald Trump — after going to the Supreme Court twice to gain access to his tax records — the only criminal trial to arise from their efforts is about to begin. The Trump Organization, the holding company for Trump’s buildings, golf courses and other assets, is accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars. Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case but he is not charged with anything and is not expected to testify or attend the trial, which starts Monday with jury selection.
(Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack testified that his support for longtime friend Donald Trump’s presidency was “disastrous” for him and his business, further suggesting it was the very reason he was on trial for allegedly acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesTech Pushes Stocks Higher as Ke
US officials believe China tried to obstruct an investigation, steal technology and intimidate dissidents.
STORY: South and North Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast on Monday, accusing each other of breaching their maritime borders.The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it fired warning shots to see off a North Korean merchant vessel that crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto sea boundary.In a statement released on state media, the North's military said it had fired 10 rocket artillery rounds, in response to a South Korean navy ship violating the line.The latest exchange of fire comes amid simmering tensions on the Korean peninsular with speculation rife that Pyongyang may be preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.In recent weeks, North Korea has launched short-range ballistic missiles, and hundreds of artillery rounds off its east and west coasts.Pyongyang claims that it is being provoked by South Korea's military activities with the U.S.Last week, South Korea's troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defense drills.Seoul and Washington say their exercises are defensive and aimed at deterring the North.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the new actions would “disrupt criminal activity” of individuals working on behalf of China.
