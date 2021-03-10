Merrick Garland confirmed as U.S. attorney general

The Senate has confirmed Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the judge in the post as President Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence.

