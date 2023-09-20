Merrick Garland faces House grilling over Hunter Biden, Donald Trump cases

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to receive a grilling over the agency's handling of charges against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to be the major topics of discussion as Attorney General Garland testifies in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and fellow Republicans are anticipated to lead its criticism of the department for what they claim as biased rulings against GOP.

"The hearing, 'Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,' will examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland," said a statement on the Oversight Committee's website.

Garland is expected to get heated questions over a crumpled plea deal involving Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, which could have led to him escaping gun charges. A special counsel did eventually indict the younger Biden.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will lead the hearing where he and fellow Republicans seek to grill Merrick Garland on what they perceive as biased rulings from the Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Garland's appearance in front of the Judiciary Committee is his first since he appointed special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump in his handling of classified documents and his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Garland will refute claims by Republicans the Justice Department has made decisions against Republicans to curry political favors from Democrats.

"Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate," Garland will say.

"As the president himself has said, and I reaffirm here today: I am not the President's lawyer. I will also add that I am not Congress's prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people."