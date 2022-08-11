Merrick Garland files motion to unseal search warrant used on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's property.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's property.
Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke publicly Thursday afternoon for the first time on this week's FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Since I became attorney general, I have made clear that the Department of Justice will speak through its court filings and its work. Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week.
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday afternoon spoke for the first time since FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Citing "the substantial public interest in this matter," Garland said the government had filed a motion to unseal the warrant authorizing Monday's search, which Trump has sharply criticized as a partisan attack. It was not immediately clear how quickly the judge in the case may release the warrant and federal prosecutors noted in their request, filed Thursday, that it should be granted only "absent objection by former President Trump."
An FBI application for a search warrant at GAC Contractors Bay County offices documented mounds of evidence of post-Hurricane Michael corruption.
The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday. Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference. Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.
Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the integrity of the Justice Department (DOJ) and FBI following the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Garland said at a news briefing on Thursday that he will not stand by while the DOJ and FBI’s integrity is “unfairly attacked.” “The men and women…
In a statement on Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department had filed a motion to unseal the search warrant for an FBI search agents conducted Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.
Tastebuds yearning for spice, a growing desire for travel, and an explosive combination of texture and flavor paved the way for this condiment bursting with umami.
The raid on Mar-A-Lago was hardly the first hit. Merrick Garland has been all over conservatives since his appointment as U.S. attorney general.
The "How I Met Your Father" actress shared that it's an emotional struggle to leave her sick child at home while she's working.
Many are still processing the death of Olivia Newton-John at the age of 73, and her husband, John Easterling, shared some of his emotions following the news. Easterling took to Instagram, posting an adorable picture of him and Newton-John on the late singer's page, with a caption addressed to ...
With interest rates rising, it's increasingly important to make sure you're taking advantage of all interest deductions you're entitled to so you can avoid paying more in taxes than you need to. Three interest deductions are particularly important, according to … Continue reading → The post JP Morgan Reveals 3 Tricks to Cut Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
“Violence has no place in the effort to respond to racism in our community and country,” father Chris Evans said in a statement. | Editorial
Spain has asked the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for permission to give more people a smaller dose of monkeypox vaccine, an approach known as "dose-sparing" to distribute limited supplies as far as possible, the health ministry said. The country has the world's second-largest number of monkeypox infections outside the areas where it is endemic. More than 5,000 cases have been confirmed since May, including two deaths, placing it behind only the United States, which registered 9,492 cases as of Wednesday.
EUROPEAN PRAVDA, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 2022, 20:25 Ukraine and Switzerland have concluded talks on the possibility of Switzerland representing Ukraine's interests in Russia in the wake of Ukraine breaking off diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation.
Daytime soap opera star Nancy Lee Grahn is among those suggesting documents were buried with Ivana Trump. Conservatives say it's a "BlueAnon" theory.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is centering her closing argument ahead of her tough primary race next week on criticism of former President Trump and false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. “America cannot remain free if we abandon the truth. The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is insidious. It preys on…
BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday called on the country's judiciary to dissolve parliament by end of next week, threatening unspecific consequences if it does not do what he says. The populist leader has helped inflame tensions in Iraq over the last two weeks by commanding thousands of followers to storm and occupy parliament, preventing the formation of a government nearly 10 months after elections. His political opponents, mostly fellow Shi'ites backed by Iran, have refused to accede to Sadr's demands, raising fears of fresh unrest and violence in a conflict-weary Iraq.
The Biden administration this week promised Ukraine $1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine as it battles Russia.
(Reuters) -Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said he is sticking to his view that the U.S. central bank will need to raise its policy rate another 1.5 percentage points this year and more in 2023, even if that causes a recession. The Fed is "far, far away from declaring victory" on inflation, Kashkari said at the Aspen Ideas Conference, despite the "welcome" news in the consumer price index report earlier in the day that inflation may have begun to cool. Kashkari said he hasn't "seen anything that changes" the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023.
New York City could introduce a traffic congestion charge of up to $23 a day late next year, which a study released on Wednesday projected would reduce the number of cars entering Manhattan by 15% to 20%. The city wants to charge a daily variable toll for vehicles entering or remaining within the central business district, defined as between 60th Street in midtown Manhattan and Battery Park on Manhattan's southern tip. New York, which has the most congested U.S. traffic, would become the first major U.S. city to follow London, which began a similar charge in 2003.